Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter "Endactus" sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Japanese sports shoes brand Onitsuka Tiger is collaborating with Capcom-owned Street Fighter 6 to launch a brand-new sneaker pack ,featuring two makeovers of the Endactus sneaker model.

Both labels are at the top tier of their fields and has multiple fans and enthusiasts, making it inevitable for the collaboration to be successful. The collaborative collection will be released after the debut of world-class Japanese fighting game series, Street Fighter 6, on June 2, 2023. Both the Endactus sneaker models will be released in grey and yellow color schemes.

The latest collaboration comes after the players were previosuly announced to claim exclusive items in the game. The in-game variation was launched on June 6, 2023. Now, the physical versions of the Endactus model shoes will be launched via the e-commerce site of Onitsuka Tiger and select retailers.

More about upcoming Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter "Endactus" sneaker pack

Upcoming Onitsuka Tiger x Street Fighter "Endactus" sneaker pack (Image via Sportskeeda)

Street Fighter 6 is a fighting game, which was developed by the Japanese video game company Capcom in 2023. The game was announed in February 2022 and surprised fans and is the seventh main entry of the Street Fighter franchise.

Till now, the game was accessible to anyone with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, XBox Series X/S or Windows. An arcade version of the game will be released later in 2023.

The game has already received critical acclaim and has sold over million copies globally. The Onitsuka site describes the Street Fighter game and its relevance:

"Street Fighter 6, the latest installment in the world-class Japanese fighting game series, will be released on June 2. In addition to the familiar "Ryu" and "Chun-Li," various new fighters have also entered the game.

"While evolving as a fighting game, the new "World Tour" and "Battle Hub" modes allow fighting game beginners and all types of players to enjoy the game even more."

Now, the dynamic duo are coming together to release a two-piece sneaker pack. The collection features makeovers of the Endactus sneaker model in radiant yellow and grey colorways. The site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"The new model ENDACTUS shoe is decorated with the Onitsuka Tiger logo on the left heel and the Street Fighter logo on the right heel.

"There are various unique details, including the sole with a rugged impression, the square toe shape, and the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes expressed by stitching."

Both sneakers feature black accents to give a more defined look. Branding details are added with the mismatched "Street Fighter" and "Onitsuka Tiger" logos embroidered onto the right and left heel tabs, respectively.

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of mesh material with smooth leather overlays. The toes of the shoes are squared for design details. The look is finished off with shuriken-shaped grips on thick bulbous sole units.

For the Street Fighter players, they can download in-game digital sneakers from June 2 to June 30. The physical sneakers will be released via the e-commerce site of Onitsuka Tiger and select retailers on June 30, 2023. A pop-up store will be organised later this year in November.

