Reebok x Street Fighter collab: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Reebok, the Bolton-founded sportswear label, announced a collaboration with the video game developer Capcom for a Street Fighter themed collection. The dynamic duo announced on December 12, 2022, that they will be launching an apparel and footwear line in tandem with the beloved gaming franchise for its 35th anniversary.

There are 10 footwear designs in the 35th-anniversary Street Fighter x Reebok collaboration that are made for fans of the series. Each model of the shoes pays homage to a beloved Street Fighter character, and they are made to help players complete their combat experience.

The collaborative collection will retail on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers such as Foot Locker, starting December 15, 2022.

More about the upcoming Reebok x Street Fighter collabs footwear and apparel lines commemorating the 35th anniversary

More about the upcoming Reebok x Street Fighter collabs footwear and apparel lines commemorating the 35th anniversary

The Massachusetts-based sportswear giant is no stranger to trends, as it often acknowledges influential pop-culture names through collaborations. The label previously collaborated with DC Comics and is now further cementing its hold with the Street Fighter collaboration.

Through its latest collab, the brand will infuse its classic silhouettes and archives with the iconic characters that were the childhood heroes of many. The primary focus of the collab is on the footwear collection. The official press release introduces the collaborative footwear collection,

"The Reebok x Street Fighter collection was designed to give fans of the franchise the complete fighting experience through Reebok’s iconic footwear models. The journey starts with gear to help you train and game hard, through the Classic Slide and Nano X2, and leads them to a round-ending combination with the legendary Instapump Fury95 and Zig Kinetica 2.5."

Each piece in the collection pays homage to iconic characters or memorable moments in the 35-year journey.

The first footwear in the collection is the classic slides, which come in two colorways that feature a range of graphics inspired by the series. The classic slide will be released at a retail price of $45.

The second footwear on the list is the Nano X2, which takes inspiration from the training mode of the gaming franchise. An homage to the training screen is added over the shoe heels and tongue, with the grid motif upon the upper. The Nano X2 will be retailed at a price of $150.

The Club C85 sneakers pay homage to one of the most popular characters in the series, Ryu. Ryu's iconic logo from the glove is added upon the heel alongside the red details. The shoe will retail starting at $100.

The Classic Leather shoe is inspired by Chun Li and her iconic outfit details. The spiked bracelet details are all over the heels. The gold and blue details finish off the design. The shoe will be retailed at $100.

The LX 2200 sneakers are inspired by Cammy's character. Her aesthetic inspires the design with a military green and black makeover. Cammy's beret logo is added to the heels. The shoe will retail for $110.

The Furylite 95 sneakers inspired by Akuma and come clad in dark-colored gi upon the upper. The shoe will retail for $100.

The Instapump Fury 95 sneakers honor Zangief. The molded tongue mimicks Zangief's belt. The shoe will retail for $200. The Zig Kinetica 2.5 sneakers honor the beloved fighter Dhalsim and take inspiration from his belt to represent the rope laces. The shoe will retail for $130.

Lastly, the Shaq Attaq represents the Champion Edition of Street Fighter 2. A champion edition logo is added on the upper. The shoe will retail for $200. Alongside, the footwear collection and apparel collection, including tees and hoodies, will be retailed.

The full-fledged collaborative collection will be launched on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on December 15, 2022

