Where to buy All Gone x Paperboy Paris x Reebok Club C collab? Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok, based in Bolton, United Kingdom, has collaborated with the iconic sandwich shop Paperboy Paris and beloved streetwear publication All Gone to redesign the Club C sneakers. The Club C collaboration sneakers have a simple design.

The collaboration commemorates All Gone's 16th anniversary, and the sneakers will be limited to 150 units. The limited-edition Club C sneakers were released on-site at All Gone's ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, on November 19, 2022.

More about the newly released limited-edition 'All Gone x Paperboy Paris x Reebok Club C' pink and white sneakers

Newly released limited-edition All Gone x Paperboy Paris x Reebok Club C sneakers coming in pink and white (Image via Reebok)

For over a decade and a half, All Gone has documented many significant and sought-after items of our generation. The publication has established a reputation as the definitive and iconic modern-day sub-cultural historian.

Through its annual series of coffee table books, the label has recorded many rare events and highly desirable artifacts from the street culture sphere. Ranging from NFT projects via the Bored Ape Yacht Club to the extremely rare sneaker collaborations, All Gone has documented most of it.

In lieu of a 16th-anniversary celebration, they've teamed up with Bolton-based sportswear giant Reebok and hip favorite Parisian boutique and sarnie spot, Paperboy Paris. The terrific triad has produced a cultural artifact of its own, dubbed the Club C sneakers.

The ultra-limited pair was only available at the All Gone ComplexCon event in a run of 150 units. The shoes' silhouette is based on classic Club C models without altering or compromising the original design's defining characteristics, making them among the most sought-after sneaker drops of the year, especially from Reebok.

The lacing system, heel pull tabs, and toe boxes are constructed out of white leather to match the shoe's predominantly white upper. The timeless elegance and simplicity of the original Club C profile have been preserved. The sneakers include a white leather upper and a white rubber sole.

The white and pink colors were inspired by All Gone's current website colors and design, as well as the ComplexCon booth. The lined perforations on the vamp and the ornamented profiles are complemented by the ornate stitching.

The All Gone's signature pink hue is featured on the fuzzy interior lining, tongue tags, and solid rubber outsoles.

Tan-colored tongues add another layer of color to the sneakers. The tongue tags have "All Gone" branding in white-on-white and pink-on-white, also seen on the insoles and the window on the side panels. Paperboy Paris branding appears on the heel counters, with the logo prominently debossed. The look is completed with white midsoles and pink rubber outsoles.

The ALL GONE x Paperboy Paris x Reebok Club C sneakers were launched exclusively via the All Gone's ComplexCon booth on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The sneakers will be limited to only 150 units and will be released in men's sizes exclusively. The Bolton-based sportswear label had not revealed a retail price for the sneakers at the time of writing.

