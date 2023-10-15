What is Twice Momo’s skincare routine? Products explored 

For K-pop idols, maintaining a good skincare routine is paramount, since they're constantly in the limelight. The K-pop industry places a strong emphasis on physical appearance, and idols are expected to maintain a high standard of beauty, of which skincare is an important aspect. And Twice Momo is no exception.

Not only for her singing and dancing talent, but Twice Momo is also known for her bright, clear, and youthful look. As such, fans and beauty lovers are curious to know the secrets behind her perfect skin.

Twice Momo’s 4-step skincare routine

Twice Momo is one of the group's key dancers and singers. Despite of being an active member of the group and maintaining a hectic schedule, Momo manages to keep her look fresh and flawless. This can be attributed to her simple skincare routine with good quality products.

Twice Momo's skincare regimen incorporates simple yet effective steps. She completes her skincare in 4 steps:

Cleansing: Momo uses a straightforward cleanser to remove her makeup and dirt. She takes care to avoid washing her face for too long to prevent stripping her skin of its natural oils. Serum: After cleansing, Momo applies a serum to her face. Serums are lightweight and contain a high concentration of active ingredients that penetrate deep into the skin. Moisturizer: Momo then applies a moisturizer to her face to hydrate and protect her skin. Moisturizers help to prevent dryness and keep the skin looking plump and healthy. Night Cream: When Momo has extra time on her hands, she finishes her skincare routine with a sleeping mask. This step ensures all-night-long hydration.

This is her simple care for skin which helps her to maintain a healthy and glowy skin.

Products of Twice Momo’s skincare routine

Here are three skincare products that Momo likes to incorporate in her skincare routine.

1) Navarro’s Bleach Soap

Navarro's Bleaching Soap is a popular skincare product that is known for its skin whitening and brightening properties. It combines the power of two potent ingredients: milk and bleach. Milk is known for its gentle and nourishing properties, while bleach is a powerful whitening agent that helps to lighten the skin.

Navarro's Bleaching Soap is designed to cleanse the skin deeply and gently, eliminating impurities and dirt.

2) Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Toner Pad

Goodal Green Tangerine Vita C Toner Pad is designed to provide five benefits to the skin with just one product.

It exfoliates, tones, moisturizes, brightens, and clarifies the skin, making it a versatile and convenient product for those who want to simplify their skincare.

3) Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask

The Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask has a unique jelly-pudding texture that blankets and wraps around the contours of the skin with a refreshing layer of intense hydration.

It is packed with ultra-hydrating herbs like skin-soothing Scottish Heather and Lady's Mantle, which help to provide abundant levels of hydration and nutrient-filled minerals and antioxidants for increased elasticity and smooth, supple skin.

If you want to achieve glowing skin like Twice Momo, then you can try incorporating these products into your skincare routine.