"Welcome to the Jungle": netizens react to teenagers looting Los Angeles McDonald's on Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the federal holiday, didn't go very well for McDonald's this year after several teenagers looted a Los Angeles outlet this Monday. The incident that took place at the restaurant in Leimert Park, involved several young individuals, who trashed the restaurant and even stole the cash register.

Videos of the incident shared on social media depicted how all hell broke loose at the South Los Angeles McD restaurant on Monday night. Filled with screams and yelling, the video showed how the restaurant staff was left at the mercy of the miscreants who were continuously throwing food, furniture, and other items at them.

The situation left a dark impression on people across the country, as they took to social media to condemn the act.

"The LA Zoo is less animalistic" - Netizens react to McDonald's looting incident

A McDonald's restaurant located near West 43rd Street and Crenshaw Boulevard was the target of a looting and trashing incident that took place on the night of Juneteenth. Videos of the incident showed several looters running through the restaurant as the workers ran into the backrooms to ensure their safety.

The video also saw young kids trying to get past the counter and banging on the display glass. They soon got past the restaurant counter and removed the cash register from the system. As the video continued, the looters were seen smashing the cash register on the ground outside and taking all the money from the register as it broke open.

Following the incident from Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department launched an investigation against the miscreants involved.

Disclaimer: The following video contains violence. Viewers' discretion is advised.

As the videos of the violent incident that took place at McDonald's began doing the rounds on social media, netizens were filled with disappointment and sadness over the tragedy that ensued on the peaceful day of Juneteenth. Several users took to the comments section of @4Mischief's post on Twitter to share their views on the matter.

The incident took place soon after the manager had left the McDonald's store for the night. As the miscreants started looting and ransacking the restaurant, the workers were left with no option but to ensure their safety.

As per a report by Fox11, as of now, the Los Angeles Police Department has placed at least one teenager involved in the crime in custody, as the investigation continues to locate all parties involved.

