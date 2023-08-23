Wendy's 2 for $3 mix-and-match breakfast deal: Expected launch date, offerings, and other details explored

Dave Thomas launched Wendy's on November 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio. The company often modifies and adds new deals and offers to its menus. The chain recently introduced an exciting 2 for $3 mix-and-match breakfast deal, which is set to begin from August 22.

It is important to note that this deal will only be available at participating restaurants exclusively during breakfast hours. Customers can choose from the four menu items available, and there won't be any substitutions. The offer also does not apply to combos.

Customers can choose between Sausage Biscuit, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, and more as part of Wendy's 2 for $3 mix-and-match deal

The offer is available at participating restaurants (Image via Wendy's)

The $3 breakfast deal at Wendy's is set to make a comeback for a short period of time. The new deal will allow customers to get their hands on their favorite breakfast items for just $3.

The Sausage Biscuit, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, Small Seasoned Potatoes, and Small Brewed Coffee are the four items customers can choose from. Individuals can also purchase one item from the menu twice.

Wendy's mentioned via its official website that customers can choose two breakfast menu items from a list of four offerings.

“Create your signature breakfast combo with the 2 for $3 Breakfast Biggie Bundle. Choose from a Sausage Biscuit, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, small seasoned potatoes, or a medium hot coffee and make a combo that YOU would wake up for,” the website read.

The upcoming deal will only be available during breakfast hours at participating locations in the country.

Apart from the new offer, the company's August 2023 BOGO for $1 deal is also currently available across the country. Customers can buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich for just $1 with any purchase from August 14 to August 20 and from August 28 to September 3.

Customers can avail of this deal by visiting the "Offers" section of the app's reward store or the website. Individuals can add the offer via their phone or website or can use it in the restaurant by adding it to their digital rewards card before scanning it at the register or drive-thru.

More details about the company

On November 15, 1969, Dave Thomas founded Wendy's fast food restaurant chain in Columbus, Ohio. Its corporate headquarters moved to Dublin, Ohio, on January 29, 2006.

The quick-service restaurant gained popularity for its fresh beef square patties and frosty desserts. The chain is now famous for its burgers, fries, seasoned potatoes, crispy chicken items, and desserts.