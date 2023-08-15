Phil Lord and Chris Miller reveal why Across the Spider-Verse digital release is different from theaters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was easily the most celebrated animated film of 2023 so far, with great critical and commercial response across the world. The Miles Morales saga took a very interesting turn in the new film, which, against all expectations, managed to top the brilliant first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

After the tremendous hype around the film in theaters, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse finally made its way to digital copies a few days ago, but it managed to shock viewers. This was because the film had several notable changes from the theatrical cut, which sparked a prominent online debate.

Speaking about this change, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained what exactly happened in an interview with GamesRadar. Miller elaborated:

"There was an international version that was made almost two months before the movie came out because it had to be translated into different languages and these French censors have to decide what the rating of the movie is in Europe."

This cut was reportedly also screened in some theatres after the original release on June 1, 2023. Continuing to explain the minor tweaks in the film's digital release, Miller added:

"The team at [Sony Pictures] Imageworks still had some shots that they felt they could do better for the finished version. So, they cleaned up and tweaked those things."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still not released on OTT, and it will be some time before the film makes its way to streaming platforms. The new, updated version will get a streaming release as well.

"I think most of the changes are improvements"- Phil Lord on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse digital release

It is quite rare for a film to get a separate digital cut unless there is censorship involved. But for Sony, as revealed by Lord and Miller, it was about achieving absolute perfection.

The minor tweaks that have been added to the digital copy were done to enhance the film, according to Lord and Miller's latest interview with GamesRadar. Moreover, the producers revealed that many tweaks were also chipped in by the team, allowing for a holistic update.

Miller said:

"Certain crew members – people in the sound department or on the animation team – were like, ‘Oh, could we do this instead?...Let’s do the best possible version we can. Because it’s a multiverse movie, it’s like there’s a multiverse of the movie – that was really the reasoning behind it. It was trying to make the best possible version that everyone was going to be the proudest of."

Phil Lord also added:

"I think most of the changes are improvements."

So, the changes that are seen in the digital version of Across the Spider-Verse are hardly something to frown over. If anything, it is built in a way that would appease fans further.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse stars Shameik Moore in the titular role, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae, Karan Soni, Shea Whigham, Greta Lee, Daniel Kaluuya, Mahershala Ali, and Oscar Isaac.

The film is currently available digitally.