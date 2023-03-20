What is a ‘Cheese Tax Pack?’ Kraft Singles launches limited edition snack inspired by viral TikTok song

What started as a fun TikTok trend has now turned into a product, as Kraft Singles launches the new Cheese Tax Pack. Inspired by the recently popular TikTok trend that mentions a cheese tax for pets, the Cheese Tax Pack can be shared with dogs and puppies.

For the unversed, the Cheese Tax trend started with people giving a piece of cheese to their puppies as a tax every time the cheese came out of the fridge. Honoring the trend that has inspired over 20,000 videos in a few months, the company introduced the Cheese Tax Pack. The new pack comes with 15 slices of cheese for humans and one slice for their pet dogs and puppies.

As exciting as the new product may sound to fans of the TikTok trend, it won't be available for sale as Kraft Singles will hold a social giveaway for the Cheese Tax Packs. However, the details about the rules for participation and the dates are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the company has asked fans to stay tuned through a post on their Instagram.

Kraft Singles to hold a social giveaway for the limited-edition Cheese Tax Packs

Unlike regular taxes, the Cheese Tax doesn't need any lengthy calculations, because one's pet's "puppy-eyed face" is enough to have people pay it in tenfolds. However, dog owners are asked not to be swayed too easily as they would be out of all the cheese before the month ends.

Meanwhile, Kraft Singles has come to the rescue of dog owners with its Cheese Tax Pack. The pack offers a perfectly proportioned pack of cheesy goodness that can be shared between the owner and the pet. With 15 slices of cheese for the owners and one for the pet, the Cheese Tax Pack lets owners pay the Tax whenever they take the cheese out of the fridge.

While the Cheese Tax song is quite popular and nearly everyone has heard it, its fun and catchy lyrics go:

"You gotta pay the cheese tax every time you're cookin' when the cheese comes out this puppy comes lookin'. The rules are the rules, and the facts and when the cheese drawer opens you gotta pay the tax."

Kraft Singles is yet to announce all the details about the social giveaway of the Cheese Tax Pack. However, fans can follow the brand's Instagram (@kraft.singles) to keep up with the upcoming announcement.

The giveaway is supposedly going to be held through the brand's Instagram page, but the date and all other details may soon be announced by the cheese brand.

Introduced to the United States in 1950, Kraft Singles is a popular brand of processed cheese produced and marketed by Kraft Food. While the product is offered as cheese slices, it does not come from a block of cheese, it is produced in the form of slices from the very beginning. Kraft Singles sells its iconic cheese slices all over the world, however, the recipe and form vary to best suit the customer demands.

Poll : 0 votes