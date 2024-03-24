“You are so beautiful”: Fans swoon over The Boyz Juyeon’s campaign for Balenciaga

Juyeon, The Boyz group member recently starred in the Balenciaga campaign. He was seen wearing the latest collection from Balenciaga in the Dazed Korea pictorial. He was seen wearing white hoodies, and windcheaters for the campaign. The campaign was shot in Paris. His fans stated that he looked "beautiful" in the Parisian rains and cold weather.

Fans reaction on The Boyz member's look for Balenciaga (Image via Instagram/@dazedkorea)

Fans were in awe of his look for the campaign. His entire winter aesthetic looked "beautiful" and "cute" as stated by them on social media platforms. Many positive comments were pouring in for his looks. The campaign was shot in rainy weather to highlight that this collection is created for the upcoming Autumn Winter 2024 season.

Fans' reactions on The Boyz member look for Balenciaga (Image via Sportskeeda)

More details on The Boyz Juyeon’s campaign for Balenciaga

In the Balenciaga campaign, Juyeon wears two different outfits. In the first one, he rocks a white hoodie, a classic piece made special with Balenciaga's unique style. He pairs it with smooth trousers, giving off a cool and modern vibe that suits his youthful energy. The white hoodie made him look "handsome", displaying Parisian vibes.

In the next look, Juyeon wears an olive green jacket from Balenciaga. It's stylish and is supposed to keep him warm in the Paris rain and cold. He looks cool and confident. He is showing off the brand's vibe at every step. Since it rains during the winter, AW2024 Balenciaga has introduced windcheaters. Juyeon looked dapper in the olive green jacket.

He kept his makeup simple for the cold weather. He used a dewy and hydrating foundation to make his skin look moisturized, and used a light concealer to highlight the high points of the face. This helped brighten his face and it looked radiant in the campaign by Dazed Korea.

Finally, he added a touch of pink lip tint for a natural pop of color. For his hair, Juyeon went with a messy, wet hairstyle. He added some hair gel to keep his bangs in place for the campaign and went with a straight hair look.

In other news, THE BOYZ's Hyunjae and Younghoon have been causing a sensation with their latest magazine cover for Arena Homme + Korea. They're hailed as the "Best duo" with their stunning visuals. Decked out in top brands like Fendi, Ferragamo, Gucci, and Dior, they're setting new fashion standards. Hyunjae and Younghoon continue to prove that they are trendsetters in K-pop fashion.