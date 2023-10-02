PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn's look for the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "He is an art himself"

Krit Amnuaydechkorn, popularly known as PP Krit, made an appearance at the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on October 1, 2023. The Thai actor looked dapper in an all-neutral outfit from the fashion house's Spring 2024 collection, with his platinum blonde hair adding intrigue to the overall look.

The actor was recently announced as an ambassador of the luxury brand, representing the same since July 2023. His appearance at the fashion show was highly anticipated by fans and media alike, with "PP Krit x Balenciaga" and #BalenciagaSummer24xPPKRIT trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens swooned over his stunning visuals at the Balenciaga show in Paris, with several noting that PP Krit was "art himself" in the highly contrasting neutrals.

The actor-singer wore a cozy black sweatsuit with an oversized white puffer jacket that extended all the way to his ankles to create a casual yet chic look. Along with that, he incorporated funky sunglasses into the look, which further elevated his ensemble.

PP Krit looked stunning in a structured hairstyle and natural makeup look at the Balenciaga SS24 show in Paris

While PP Krit's fashion choices were minimalistic and neutral-toned, he added a hint of edginess with his structured hairstyle. However, he kept his makeup looking soft and natural, allowing his hairdo to be the star of the show.

The Thai actor went with an edgy hairstyle for the Balenciaga show in Paris, using hair gel to create a structured look. He styled the front sections of his hair such that they created a sleek, brushed-back look, with the I Told Sunset About You star parting his hair down the side and allowing his bangs to frame his face.

Along with that, he added intrigue to the hairstyle by styling tufts of his hair to stick out, curling them outwards for a messy yet chic look.

For his makeup, PP Krit opted for a flawless, dewy base with a subtle pink blusher that added a hint of color to his cheeks. He also kept his eye makeup minimal, going for a light shimmery pink eyeshadow paired with winged liner and a light coat of mascara.

Along with that, he went with a coral pink lip shade in a glossy finish, which lent a gorgeous shine to his lips while also leaving them plump and youthful.

Fans loved his look for the Balenciaga fashion show, especially his platinum blonde hair, as it paired really well with his outfit. Several stated that he was the "epitome of elegance," while others noted that he looked "unreal" at the luxury brand's event.

The star-studded show also had Jeon Do-yeon and KARD's BM in attendance, with PP Krit having posed for pictures with the latter. Fans were ecstatic to see the singers interact, as the duo was a visual delight, with BM rocking knit topwear paired with black leather pants with red detailing.