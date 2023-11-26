ZEROBASEONE Jiwoong’s look for the W event wins the internet: “That’s our main visual”

On November 24, 2023, Kim Jiwoong, known for their role in Camp ZEROBASEONE, gained attention on social media for actively participating in the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity Event. The event occurred at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, in the afternoon. Kim Jiwoong shared compelling images and videos from the event, contributing to the cause of breast cancer awareness.

As the South Korean singer/actor made their entrance at the event, he was greeted by a massive crowd eagerly anticipating their presence. The idol graciously engaged in press photo sessions throughout the event, and the resulting images swiftly captivated social media, sparking a sensation. Fans were unable to contain their admiration for the idol's most recent public appearance.

Jiwoong was seen participating in social interactions with several celebrities during the event, leading fans to observe their active engagement with others. This generated comments from fans who shared the perspective that Jiwoong was skillfully garnering the admiration and affection of those present.

Expand Tweet

"HE STOLE THE EVENT": Fans were awestruck with Jiwoong's look at the W Event

Jiwoong graced the event in a fashion-forward ensemble that seamlessly blended sophistication with a touch of edginess. He sported a V-neck grey t-shirt paired with a Gucci sleek black and white buttoned blazer and tailored trousers.

Expand Tweet

The combination of casual and formal elements showcased his style versatility, earning him praise as the group's "main visual." The ensemble not only highlighted his fashion-forward approach but also added to his inherent charm.

Jiwoong's commitment to perfection extended beyond his clothing, as he made a bold statement with his hairstyle. Jiwong opted for a wet hair look achieved with a carefully applied hair gel. The wet look not only added an element of style but also complemented the overall aesthetic, creating a dynamic contrast with his tailored outfit. His hairstyle didn't just follow trends; it set a new standard for red-carpet glamour.

The ZEROBASEONE member didn't shy away from experimenting with makeup to enhance his radiant and glowy appearance. He opted for a dewy foundation base that not only provided a flawless finish but also highlighted his natural features. Adding a pop of color, he incorporated a hint of red to his look with a glossy lip balm, striking the perfect balance between subtle and impactful. The makeup choice showcased his confidence and willingness to embrace diverse styles.

As images of the K drama star's look flooded social media platforms, fans from around the world showered the artist with praise. The internet was abuzz with admiration for his fashion-forward choices. His captivating appearance at the W event not only pleased existing fans but also garnered attention from a wider audience, solidifying his reputation as a fashion icon.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, the 18th edition of W Korea's "Love Your W" event unfolded in Seoul on November 24, 2023, creating a spectacular scene that lived up to its reputation. With numerous K-pop idols frequently gracing the pages of W Korea magazine, anticipation was high for the event, and as expected, a plethora of idol appearances marked the evening, continuing the tradition that fans eagerly anticipate each year.