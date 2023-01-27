Nickelback Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Canadian rock band Nickelback has announced an extensive tour scheduled for this year. Nickelback will first perform a set of shows in Canada for their Get Rollin tour. It will kick off on June 12 in Quebec City at the Videotron Center with the last show in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on June 28 .

The quartet will then head to the United States on June 30 in Auburn, Washington and will run through the tour till August 30 at Belmont Park in New York.

The tour is in support of the band’s 2022 album, Get Rollin'. Nickelback will be backed by artists including Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. Check out all the tour dates below.

Nickelback will kick off their 2023 tour on June 12 at Quebec City in Canada

Tickets for the Nickelback tour will be available first for the band’s fan club, who will get presale access on January 24 at 10.00 am PT.

Artist presales for Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will also begin at the same time and will run through January 26. A Live Nation presale will begin on January 25 at 10.00 am PT with the access code Sound.

June 12 – Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre

June 14 – Montreal, QC at Bell Centre

June 16 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

June 17 – Bloomington, IL at Tailgate N’ Tall Boys ^

June 20 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre

June 22 – Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre

June 24 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place

June 25 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome

June 28 – Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

June 30 – Auburn, WA at White River Amphitheatre

July 01 – Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 06 – Salt Lake City, UT at USANA Amphitheatre

July 08 – Wheatland, CA at Toyota Amphitheatre

July 09 – Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 12 – Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Center

July 14 – Los Angeles, CA at Kia Forum

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Denver, CO at Ball Arena

July 20 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

July 22 – Dallas, TX at Dos Equis Pavillion

July 23 – The Woodlands, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

July 29 – Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30 – Alpharetta, GA at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

August 01 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

August 03 – St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 05 – Milwaukee, WI at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 07 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

August 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

August 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON at Boots and Hearts Festival ^

August 13 – Clarkston, MI at Pine Knob Music Theater

August 16 – Darien Center, NY at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 18 – Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 19 – Noblesville, IN at Ruoff Music Center

August 22 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

August 24 – Bangor, ME at Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 26 – Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

August 27 – Hershey, PA at Hersheypark Stadium

August 30 – Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena

Nickelback's new album Get Rollin was released five years after their last album, Feed The Machine. The band, whose lineup consists of lead vocalist Chad Kroeger, guitarist, keyboardist and backing vocalist Ryan Peake, bassist Mike Kroeger and drummer Daniel Adair, have acknowledgedtheire variation in the new album when compared to their older work.

In an interview with NME last year, Ryan Peake said:

“The relaxed vibe of ‘Get Rollin’ is 'a bit of a left turn for some fans.' Despite that, the band feel that trusting their instincts and going in a new direction was the right call to make in the studio."

He further added:

"It’s one of those things where it’s nice to be able to trust your gut. Your gut can send you in a few different directions, and some people get a little apprehensive about following that, but it’s always served us.”

The Nickelback album features tracks including Tidal Wave, San Quentin and Those Days among others.

Poll : 0 votes