Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2023: 5 best makeup deals to avail 

The much-awaited Nordstrom Anniversary sale is almost here. The sale feature products from globally acclaimed brands at 40-60% discount, making it the perfect time to restock your favorite makeup and skincare products. This is the perfect time to purchase products you might have on your 'must-try' list.

From Supergoop to Charlotte Tilbury and MAC, the sale includes numerous brands that have been marked down at this mega-retailer platform. The anniversary sale will be running from July 17 to August 6, 2023.

This sale is more exciting because Nordstrom is set to offer more deals as a part of 'Glam Up Days', which are one-day flash deals, commencing on July 19, 2023, with 50% off on products.

MAC, NARS, and much more; the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 is a makeup lovers heaven

From Dior to Bobbi Brown and Armani, this anniversary sale is a paradise full of discounts and irresistible offers on makeup and skincare products.

1) MAC In Hindsight Eye Set

A six-pan eyeshadow palette with an inky mascara, this MAC cosmetic eye set includes a travel-sized MACStack mascara that offers buildable volume and length for the eyes.

The palette features iconic shades like Priceless, Prized Possession, Timeless Treasure, In The Will, Antique Chic, Artifact, or Fiction.

Originally valued at $62, this chic eye palette will retail at $42 during the anniversary sale.

2) NARS Blush Duo

With this blush duo set, NARS offers its award-winning peachy-pink shade Orgasm. Ideal for all skin types, this bestselling shade delivers healthy-looking color that flatters all skin tones with a natural flush of pink.

This blush duo has translucent, natural tones of pink in silky, superfine micronized powder pigment formulation. It delivers the highest-intensity hues even on light, soft and blendable application.

The NARS blush duo is available at a heavily discounted rate of $40 on the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

3) Rogue DIOR Lipstick Set

A set of Dior's first transfer-proof formulation, the Rogue Lipstick Set is a collection of ultra-pigmented lipsticks that deliver an intense matte finish.

The lipstick set consists of the following mini Rogue Dior lipstick shades with weightless long-wear and deep hydration features:

Rogue Dior Lipstick in 999 Dior Velvet: An iconic red hue of the brand

Rogue Dior Lipstick in 100 Nude Velvet: Dior’s timeless beige shade

Rogue Dior Lipstick in 720 Icone Velvet: A classy rosewood hue

Rogue Dior Lipstick in 760 Favorite Velvet: Dior’s couture red hue

These transfer-proof, red peony shades are originally priced at $77 but will be available for $50 on the awaited Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

4) ARMANI Beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Set

Armani beauty Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer Set consists of ultra-blendable, multitasking glow enhancers. The set of two-full sized multi-use liquid highlighters comes in 8 Soft Blush Pink and 10 Golden Bronzer shades.

This lightweight fluid can be used as an illuminator, bronzer, or blush to boost the luster of skin's natural radiance.

This recipe to acing the Armani beauty glow is available for a discounted rate of $52 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

5) Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit

Anastasia brow care kit is the way to smoother, tamer, fuller-looking, detailed brows. This everyday set contains two essential products:

Anastasia Brow Wiz Skinny Brow Pencil: An ultra-slim pencil with a precision tip that delivers extra definition and hair-like details to the brows.

Mini Brow Genius Brow Serum: Ideal for all brows, this highly pigmented, wax-like formula has a hair-like texture that comes with a custom spoolie brush to give your brows a natural-looking finish.

This cruelty-free, vegan brow care kit, originally priced at $49, is all set to retail at $30 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

With exclusive discounted deals from nationwide beauty brands, there could not be a better time to stock up on your makeup and skincare must-haves with the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023.

Flagging off from 17 July 2023, the sale is one of the popular makeup and skincare retail events offering some of the best deals on sneakers and apparel as well.