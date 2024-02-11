Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows Review: Application, benefits, and more

Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil has emerged as a popular natural solution for enhancing the growth of eyelashes and eyebrows. With an impressive Amazon rating of 4.3 out of 5 and multiple customer reviews, this organic castor oil has become a staple for beauty enthusiasts.

Pure Body Naturals is committed to creating affordable skincare products that focus on natural ingredients. The brand aims to curate formulations with clean ingredients and be as open and transparent to its audience as possible.

The Pure Body Naturals Castor Oil comes with an applicator kit. The brand claims that it provides natural nourishment for lashes and brows. Priced at $9.99, the castor oil has garnered reviews like:

"This stuff is not a joke! I’ve stopped using my $80 eyelash serum and just started using this. If you use it consistently you will ABSOLUTELY see a difference in 2 weeks max. No scent, either!"

Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil is rich in brow and lash-enriching vitamins

The most important detail to notice when buying castor oil is to confirm that it is pure. When castor oil is blended with other ingredients or oils, it can irritate. This results in contrary effects to what one expects when applying castor oil to the lashes and brows.

The Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil comes with 5 wands, 5 brushes, and one glass dropper for precise application. Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil is made from naturally extracted castor seeds and is rich in minerals, fatty acids, proteins, and vitamins. The oil has antibacterial properties with a positive effect on promoting the growth of strong and thicker hair.

Ideal for thin or thinning eyebrows, one can achieve thicker eyebrows and longer lashes by treating these features with Pure Body Naturals’ castor oil.

This castor oil helps beauty enthusiasts achieve longer lashes and fuller brows through the presence of:

Vitamin E which works as an antioxidant to create healthy hair follicles by repairing damaged tissues

Omega 9 fatty acid- Ricinoleic acid which offers intense nourishment to the lashes and brows. It accelerates hair growth

Hydrating and moisturizing properties that prevent the breakage of lashes and brows

Antifungal properties prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi. These are common inhibitors of hair growth

The Pure Body Naturals website mentions the directions for using their castor oil for precise application and optimal results:

Castor oil has a sticky texture, which makes it difficult to apply. However, Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil comes with an applicator kit to make the application process convenient.

The first step is to cleanse the face with a cleanser to remove traces of makeup or other products. Next, take the eyeliner applicator brush and gradually dip it into the castor oil. Make sure to remove the excess oil and proceed to apply the oil to the baseline of the lashes. Wipe off excess oil from the surrounding area.

One of the user reviews on Amazon stated that the Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil makes their brows grow:

"The natural richness of this oil makes it an excellent choice for nourishing lashes and brows as well. I appreciate its versatility; whether I use it for a deep conditioning treatment or as a base for my DIY skincare concoctions, castor oil consistently delivers positive results. A must-have in any beauty arsenal!"

For optimal results, it is recommended to apply Pure Body Naturals Organic Castor Oil to the lashes and brows at night before bedtime. Before using the oil, one can also perform a patch test on their arm to test for potential irritation.