Reverb Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, venues, and more

The Reverb Music Festival has officially announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, which will take place on August 19. The festival will be held at Country Jam USA Festival Grounds in Eau Claire.

The organizers have promised a variety of performers from the emo, pop-punk, and alt-rock genres. Some of the biggest names in the industry, including All Time Low, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and The Ataris, will be taking the stage. With such a diverse lineup, fans can expect an unforgettable weekend consisting of immersive music experiences.

Festival tickets will go on sale at 9 am on May 2 through the festival's official website, and camping tickets will also be available for purchase through the festival's website.

Reverb Music Festival reveals ticket options and prices for 2023

The Reverb Music Festival just announced their ticket prices, and music fans are already buzzing about what's in store for the 2023 event. With a range of ticket options available, including early bird and VIP packages, festivalgoers will be spoilt for choice. This year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with an exciting lineup of artists and performers set to take to the stage.

Take a look at the pricing and packages available for the Reverb Music Festival 2023:

1) General Admission - $79.00

Reverb General Admission (GA) tickets provide access to the festival grounds and the chance to immerse yourself in the experience.

2) General Admission Pit - $129.00

Experience the energy of the music up close with GA Pit tickets, offering a standing-room-only prime viewing spot right by the stage.

3) VIP - $239.00

VIP tickets include assigned seating with exclusive perks such as a souvenir laminate, poster, unlimited beer & soda, and complimentary food court-style dining. VIP ticket holders will also have access to private VIP portapotties and shaded areas to relax between Reverb shows.

4) VIP Pit - $239.00

For music fans who want to be at the heart of the action, VIP Pit tickets offer standing-room-only in a premium location closest to the stage, with all the benefits of VIP admission for an unforgettable Reverb festival experience.

Jam Deck - $159.00

Take your festival experience to the next level with the Jam Deck, an elevated and covered platform with a private cash bar, offering the best views of the Reverb stage.

Learn more about the artists performing at the Reverb Music Festival 2023

All Time Low is a pop-punk band from Maryland that formed in 2003. They have won multiple awards, including a Teen Choice Award for Choice Rock Group, and have been praised for their high-energy performances and catchy hooks. Their hit songs include Dear Maria, Count Me In, Weightless, and Something's Gotta Give.

Charlotte Sands

Charlotte Sands is a singer-songwriter from California who has been praised for her pop-infused sound and relatable lyrics. She has been recognized by Billboard, CMT, and The Huffington Post, and her popular songs include Until It Hurts and Faded.

The Ataris

Ataris is a punk rock band from California that formed in 1995. They are known for their energetic live performances and have been nominated for multiple awards, including a VMA for their hit song In This Diary. Other popular songs include The Boys of Summer and San Dimas High School Football Rules.

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is a post-hardcore band from Florida that formed in 2003. They are known for their emotional lyrics and high-energy performances, and their hit songs include Face Down, Your Guardian Angel, and False Pretense.

Plain White T's

Plain White T's is an alt-rock band from Illinois that formed in 1997. They have been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and have won several Teen Choice Awards. Their popular songs include Hey There Delilah and Rhythm of Love.

The Maine

The Maine is an alt-rock band from Arizona that formed in 2007. They have been praised for their catchy melodies and relatable lyrics, and their hit songs include Everything I Ask For, Girls Do What They Want, and We All Roll Along.

Mayday Parade

Mayday Parade is a pop-punk band from Florida that formed in 2005. They have won multiple awards, including a Kerrang! Award for Best Album, and have been praised for their emotional lyrics and dynamic performances. Their hit songs include Jamie All Over, Miserable at Best, and Terrible Things.

