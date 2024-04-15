Ronald Araujo reveals his recipe for Mate drink

Ronald Araujo, along with his skills both on and off the field, has come to viewers' notice via an Instagram reel through his beloved cultural custom involving the South American beverage Mate. The young center-back for Barcelona, Ronald Araujo, has recently drawn interest from soccer fans all over the world. Araujo was born in 1999, a historic year that also happened to be FC Barcelona's centennial. Araujo shares this milestone with notable teammates like Todibo, Riqui Puig, and Alex Collado.

Ronald Araujo, as a Uruguayan, grew up with his love for the Mate from his grandmother, who preferred the beverage at its strongest. Mate sets itself apart from trendy caffeinated beverages with its distinctive preparation method and rich cultural significance.

Ronald Araujo shares his Mate recipe

Ronald Araujo recently took to Instagram to share his personal Mate recipe, reconnecting with his roots and giving fans a glimpse into his daily life. His process is simple yet ritualistic, emphasizing the traditional approach to Mate brewing.

Araujo begins by heating water to just the right temperature—crucial to avoid burning the delicate herbs.

He then adds the yerba mate leaves, followed by a splash of cold water to temper the heat, and reintroduces hot water to extract the full flavor.

The final step involves inserting the bombilla (a metal straw with a filter) into the gourd, and gently pouring in a little more water to achieve the perfect infusion.

Through his post, Araujo not only shares a recipe but also a piece of his heritage.

Other than the steps, in the video, he also mentioned,

"Mate is more than a drink for me. It's a tradition from my country which reminds me of my origins."

Yerba Mate Drink: A detailed look at the origins

Yerba mate has its origins in the forests of South America, where it is brewed from the leaves of a native holly species. This caffeinated drink holds deep roots within the indigenous cultures of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay. Despite the rising popularity of coffee and tea, which once overshadowed mate, the drink has seen a revival since the 1980s.

Today, it can't be considered only as a beverage; it symbolizes a deep-seated national identity and social custom across its native regions.

The preparation and consumption of mate are ceremonial. It adds a gourd filled with the yerba and the communal passing of the bombilla, making it a shared, social experience.

This tradition represents the importance of mate not just as a stimulant but as an important element of community bonding and cultural identity, much like its role in Araujo's life.

How fans loved Araujo's Mate recipe

Looking at his recent post, an admirer inquired, "Is the mate prepared differently in Uruguay than in Argentina?" A few fans seemed to love the recipe and showed a lot of enthusiasm, mentioning, "Let's goooo" or "Gonna try it."

While watching his video, an Araujo fan commented, "Such an amazing documentary." Some other viewers were amazed about the drink and asked about the taste of the drink, "How the test look like?" Another cheered, "Mate the best."

Ronald Araujo’s sharing of his mate recipe offers a unique look into how athletes maintain their cultural traditions, even while on the global stage. It serves as a reminder of the simple pleasures that connect with the roots and each other, far beyond the boundaries of a football pitch.

