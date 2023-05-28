Royal Blood 2023 UK & Ireland headline tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Rock duo Royal Blood has announced their upcoming tour in the United Kingdom and Ireland for 2023. The news comes as a delightful surprise to their loyal fan base, who have eagerly awaited the band's return to the live stage.

The dynamic pair, consisting of vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, has gained international acclaim for their electrifying performances and distinctive sound.

The tour presale will begin on Wednesday, 31 May at 9 am local time, while the general sale will begin on Monday, 29 May via their official website.

The Royal Blood's tour will begin in Plymouth and end in Dublin

The Royal Blood will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with their concert in Plymouth, which is scheduled to take place on May 27, 2023. After visiting several cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a Dublin concert on October 30, 2023.

The following are the dates and venues of the tour:

MAY

May 27, 2023 – Plymouth, Home Park (with Muse)

May 28, 2023 – Dundee, the Big Weekend from BBC Radio 1

JUNE

June 20, 2023 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium (with Muse)

June 21-25, 2023 – Glastonbury Festival

June 25, 2023 – Milton Keynes Bowl (with Muse)

JULY

July 9, 2023 – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

July 23, 2023 – Oxford, Truck Festival

July 27-30, 2023 – Kendal, Kendal calling

July 28-30, 2023 – Derbyshire, Y NOT? festival

July 29, 2023 – Brighton, Strand

HEADLINE TOUR

October 20, 2023 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

October 22, 2023 – Stockton, Globe

October 24, 2023 – London, Eventim Apollo

October 25, 2023 – Liverpool, Uni The Mountford Hall

October 26, 2023 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

October 27, 2023 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

October 29, 2023 – Belfast, The Telegraph Building

October 30, 2023 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Royal Blood is a British duo with a Brit Award and a Grammy nomination

Royal Blood is a British rock duo that burst onto the music scene in 2013. Consisting of vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher, the band quickly gained attention with their powerful sound and energetic performances. Their debut self-titled album, Royal Blood, was released on August 25, 2014, and made an immediate impact.

The album received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising its raw and intense rock sound. It topped the UK Albums Chart, solidifying the band's presence in the music industry. The duo's distinctive style, characterized by Kerr's distorted bass riffs and Thatcher's dynamic drumming, earned parallels to legendary rock bands such as Led Zeppelin and Queens of the Stone Age.

Royal Blood's debut album produced several successful singles, including Out of the Black, Little Monster, and Figure It Out. These tracks further showcased the band's ability to create catchy and powerful rock anthems. The album's success extended beyond the UK, charting in various countries and garnering international recognition.

In terms of awards and recognition, Royal Blood has achieved significant acclaim. They won the BRIT Award for British Group in 2015, solidifying their position as one of the UK's most promising acts.

They also received the Kerrang! Award for Best British Newcomer in 2014 and the Kerrang! Award for Best British Band in 2015. The NME Awards recognized them as the Best New Band in 2015 and the Best Live Band in 2018.

Their debut album was also nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2014, an accolade that celebrates the best album from the UK and Ireland. Additionally, Royal Blood received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Performance at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Overall, the band has enjoyed consistent critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. Their high-energy live performances have captivated audiences around the world, further establishing their reputation as a formidable rock act. With their debut album, the duo made a lasting

