Ruggable launches Bridgerton-inspired rug collection: Price, designs, and more details explored

Ruggable’s Bridgerton-inspired rug collection just dropped, bringing the famed TV series’ iconic motifs and extravagant designs to help romanticize interior design styles. Inspired by the hit Netflix show, these newly launched, exclusive rug designs will add an exquisite vibe to any room. They are perfect for outfitting any space, à la Regency-style, just ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere.

Designed in partnership with Netflix, the latest Bridgerton-inspired rug line from Ruggable is an 11-piece collection, featuring five swoon-worthy styles inspired by the series’ well-loved characters, including Queen Charlotte herself.

Ruggable’s senior director, Emily Simmons said to House Beautiful,

“As longtime fans of the Bridgerton series, we’re excited to create a collection that embodies the dreamy, opulent aesthetic of the Regency era.”

Ruggable’s Bridgerton-inspired rug collection brings back Regencycore to interior design

Featuring Rococo-inspired designs filled with rich colorways and floral motifs, the Bridgerton-inspired rug collection injects a modern appeal to the famously opulent Regencycore aesthetic. The washable rug line evokes romantic glamor and feminine style in any room.

Bridgerton Fit for a Queen Soft Rose Rug

Taking inspiration from the embellished and ornate early 1800s, this traditional Regency-era rug style reminisces the lovely royal garden parties of the olden times. It has an antiqued, distressed appearance with floral motifs, featuring powder blues, soft rose pinks, and subtle purples highlighting the blush floral background.

Price: starts at $119 (2’ x 3’ size)

Bridgerton Royal Garden Multicolor Rug

This bright and ditzy rug style from Ruggable’s Bridgerton-inspired rug collection captures the whimsy of the beautiful spring set in the Bridgerton floral gardens. It features a beautiful medley of fun-colored flowers in yellows, oranges, greens, and maroons set against a soft blue background that makes the multicolored motif pop, a perfect addition to a feel-good interior.

Price: starts at $119

Bridgerton Lady Whistledown Vintage Pink Rug

Ruggable x Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown rug brings the highly-embellished Rococo charm with its subtle, ornate crowns and feminine floral motifs. The romantic multicolored floral motif set against the soft pink and cream background embodies the look and feel of the Regency-era style.

The heavily distressed finish of the rug is sure to bring a cozy and warming but opulent vibe to any room.

Price: starts at $119

Bridgerton Night of Enchantment Rug (Royal Plum and Deep Teal)

Bridgerton Night of Enchantment Rug (Image via Ruggable)

The Bridgerton Night of Enchantment Rug in the tonal spectrum of Royal Plum and Deep Teal completes the five rug styles in the collection. The rugs are an ode to the alluring Regency-era interiors with their woven-style regalia and ornaments.

Paying homage to the Bridgerton family symbol, the subtle but elegant damask detailing in the two-toned design brings a textural, luxe aesthetic to any space.

Price: starts at $119

All five rug styles come in a tufted version (price starts at $159), which is three times thicker than the standard flatwoven rugs. Their thicker but softer textures are perfect for placement under furniture or for high-traffic areas like hallways and living rooms.

Besides the five styles in the Bridgerton-inspired rug collection, the line also includes six luxe modern Regency designs that can add luxury and class to any room.

Sophia Natural

Jemima Multicolor

Proven Toile Delf Blue

Provence Toile Sage & Pink

Augusta Slate Blue

Juliet Sage Green

Of course, the Bridgerton-inspired rug collection features Ruggable’s signature two-piece system. The rugs can be easily removed from the rug pad for washing.

Get the Bridgerton-inspired rug collection with the mentioned price tags at the official Ruggable website.

