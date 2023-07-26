Samantha Ellis x The Center collaboration: Everything to know about the duo's latest skincare brand, Prequel

Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Samantha Ellis recently announced her new skincare line Prequel in collaboration with The Center. The solution-focused brand debuted with three products specifically designed to ensure skin health and deal with skin concerns while delivering clinical solutions that help reverse barrier dysfunction and other issues.

Prequel aims to offer a balance between prescription-based topicals, over-the-counter skincare, and dermatologist-recommended brands. The new skincare brand promises cosmetically effective formulas that suit all skin types.

Prequel launched three products on July 25, 2023, and the items from the new line are currently available exclusively on the skincare brand's official website.

Prequel launched a cleanser, ointment, and moisturizing milk

The Center is known for building ground-breaking brands in the beauty and wellness scape while Dr. Samantha Ellis is a clinical instructor of dermatology at UC Davis. The newly launched skincare brand is a collaboration between the two and addresses concerns including acne, aging, and hyperpigmentation.

The skincare brand has launched three products, which are available for sale on its website:

1) Skin Utility Ointment: This multi-purpose skin protectant is a mid-weight clinically tested product that offers 24-hour moisture and restores the skin barrier. It treats cracked, dry, chapped, irritated skin and is formulated with 45% petrolatum and α-bisabolol. These ingredients provide a shielding polymer layer to the skin.

This lightweight and hydrating ointment retails for $18 on the Prequel Skin website.

2) Gleanser: Gleanser is a non-drying cleanser formulated with 50% glycerin. It is ideal for the face and body and offers 24-hour moisture. It is a non-drying formulation, and it doesn't strip the skin of its natural oils.

Gleanser consists of aquaporin-stimulating active and insulin, which give the skin a glowing finish. It is a humectant-rich cleanser that softens the skin and removes excess oil, makeup, and impurities. It also maintains the moisture barrier and pH of the skin.

Formulated with aloe, arginine, and oat extract, this cleanser is available on the skincare brand's official website for $18.

3) Urea Advanced Relief Moisturizing Milk: This is a refreshing face and body lotion that provides the skin with immense hydration. With a 10% urea, shea butter, glycerine, and niacinamide formulation, the lotion soothes rough, itchy, flaky, and dry skin.

The newly launched skincare brand's nourishing, toning lotion enhances the skin's water-binding capacity and retails for $22 on the brand's official website.

Speaking about the idea behind Prequel, Dr. Sam Ellis shared a message on the band's website and said:

“Prequel by definition means a story that contains events that precede what already exists. When I see patients in my practice and they are coming to me with dermatologic concerns, whether it’s medical or cosmetic, the first thing I want to understand is their story. What has already happened to their skin to get them to this point? That really inspired the name and the brand.”

Ellis continued:

“My goal with Prequel was to create a line of products that can be used before you ever need to see a dermatologist. Things that can help keep your skin healthy in the long term.”

This collaboration between Dr. Samantha Ellis and The Center offers skincare products with dermatologically backed formulations. Launched on July 25, 2023, Prequel's three core products are currently available on the brand's website.