Scented candles vs incense sticks: Benefits, costs and drawbacks

Scented candles vs incense sticks is a prolonged debate in households where aroma plays an essential role. Apart from air fresheners and camphor holders, the energy and fragrance that scented candles and incense sticks impart is like no other.

The two have therapeutic benefits and liven up the atmosphere of a place as well. Popular among property owners, videos of scented candles have garnered up to 121.5 million views on TikTok and incense sticks have gained over 42 million views on TikTok owing to the presence of review and testing videos.

While incense sticks have a spiritual importance in some households, many homeowners have been unable to pick a side in the scented candles vs incense sticks debate. However, the bottom line remains that even though there is a debate about scented candles vs incense sticks, both products have the effective benefits of creating a pleasant atmosphere and promoting relaxation.

What are scented candles?

Scented candles are one of the most popular home accessories, as they are available in multiple sizes, shapes and colours as well as multiple scent options. They add warmth and uplift the ambience of any living space.

Usually made from a blend of natural waxes in comparison to soy wax, beeswax, or vegetable wax, these candles cater to a diverse fragrance range from spicy scents to warm, citrus scents.

Additionally, there are a plethora of scented candle brands that offer visually appealing candles and release festival-based editions of the same. The mass market value of scented candles ranges between $7 to $11 and high-end scented candles range between $19 to $28 and above.

Pros and cons of scented candles:

Apart from offering a rich aromatic upliftment to the atmosphere, scented candles offer the following benefits:

There is a variant of scented candles that focuses on aromatherapy and has shown effectiveness in promoting tranquillity and influencing relaxation.

Scented candles come in multiple shapes and sizes and offer an aesthetic appeal to any setting even if they aren't lit at all times.

Specific scented candles made with herbal and floral blends are known to offer health improvement benefits.

Some of the drawbacks of scented candles include:

Sometimes scented candles pose a safety hazard as they can be unsafe around flammable objects if not placed in safety holders.

Certain scented candles can release harmful compounds like phthalates and formaldehyde that induce the risk of cancer and other health problems.

Scented candles may not be suitable for people with respiratory issues like asthma and other respiratory allergies.

What are incense sticks?

Incense sticks are formulated using aromatic biotic material, which is a combustible material coated in aromatic essential oils. One can choose these incense sticks to deliver soft scents to a setting or aid relaxation during activities like meditative practice.

Incense sticks are also known to evoke a wide range of moods and emotions since they are available in nature-inspired scents like jasmine, sandalwood, and lavender. Additionally, they are easy to use and get over in a single application.

Pros and cons of incense sticks:

While incense sticks have cultural and religious importance in some cultures, the fragrant sticks offer benefits like:

Incense sticks are extensively used in aromatherapy and offer mood-lifting benefits.

Lighting incense sticks in a focused environment is shown to have productivity and clarity-enhancing effects, especially with sandalwood and patchouli incense sticks.

Incense sticks infused with neem and Centella offer insect-repelling benefits and are a better alternative to toxic insect-repellent sprays.

Some of the cons of incense sticks include:

Incense sticks don't last for too long and have a burn time of 20 to 60 minutes.

Some people believe that the scent of incense sticks is very potent and can be intense in closed spaces.

They do not have an aesthetic appeal and only offer fragrance variations.

Scented candles vs incense sticks: Points of difference

While the fragrance and calmness-inducing properties are present in both scented candles and incense sticks, there are a few points of difference that will help individuals pick a side in the scented candles vs incense sticks debate.

Scented candles offer size, shape, and color variation, which is absent from incense sticks. Moreover, in scented candles vs incense sticks debate, candles are more long-lasting. However, incense sticks don't pose a safety threat and are not made of environmentally harmful materials like paraffin.

Incense sticks are an affordable option for those seeking therapeutic benefits with a natural fragrance.

Read More: Gel polish vs dip powder: Difference, benefits, and drawbacks

Key takeaways:

In the debate of scented candles vs incense sticks, the former is ideal for those who want an aesthetic-looking option with subtle to rich fragrance variations. Additionally, candles offer the benefit of multiple uses and are long-lasting.

Incense sticks are ideal for those who prefer a single-use fragrance option for enclosed spaces. Additionally, in scented candles vs incense sticks, incense is cost-efficient, compact, and offers insect-repelling benefits.