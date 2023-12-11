Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Selena Gomez, the popular artist and entrepreneur, continues to make waves in the beauty industry and recently introduced her highly anticipated Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Collection. This latest addition to Selena Gomez's beauty line promises to redefine self-care and body care, offering a range of products designed to make one feel comfortable in their skin.

This collection includes a curated selection of products to elevate customers' self-care routines.

The Find Comfort Body Collection will be priced between $18 - $28 and the global launch is set to take place on December 26. An exclusive early access will be available to customers on Sephora's mobile app starting December 18.

More details about Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body Collection explored

The Find Comfort Body Collection is carefully crafted to provide a holistic approach to self-care, focusing on nourishing the body and promoting a sense of well-being.

Selena Gomez spoke to ELLE as she introduced the Find Comfort Body Collection and said:

"Deciding to move into body care with the Find Comfort Body Collection was a thoughtful choice for us and something I knew I wanted to do from the start but only when the timing was right. We wanted to offer a well-rounded experience, so we started with four key products: hand cream, body lotion, body and hair mist, and an aromatherapy pen."

Here's a closer look at the key products included in The Find Comfort Body Collection:

Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist ($28):

Find Comfort Fragrance Hair & Body Mist (Image via Rare Beauty)

The Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist is enriched with biotin, niacinamide, and peach flower extract, rejuvenating both the body and hair. With invigorating notes of sparkling lemon zest, soft jasmine, and smooth cashmere wood, it offers a refreshing and revitalizing experience.

Speaking to ELLE about the product, the singer said:

“I’ve always been drawn to fragrance because it helps me disconnect from everyday stresses, and this mist does just that. It’s bright and fresh yet warm and cozy at the same time—I’m obsessed!”

Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion ($28):

Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion (Image via Rare Beauty)

The Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion is a lightweight, nutrient-enriched formula that provides 24-hour hydration. It has a refreshing, non-greasy texture. This lotion not only nourishes and softens the skin but also promotes a healthy, radiant glow for a renewed and rejuvenated feel.

Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream ($18):

Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream (Image via Rare Beauty)

This lightweight, fast-absorbing hand cream is packed with ingredients that promote hydration for up to 16 hours. It nourishes and softens the skin, leaving a fresh and non-greasy feel.

"I’m obsessed with this hand cream because it’s rich yet never greasy, and the scent makes me feel calm and relaxed. I also love that it opens in just one twist—you never have to worry about losing the cap," Selena Gomez told the publication.

Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen ($20):

Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen (Image via Rare Beauty)

This weightless, fast-absorbing gel has a soothing lavender and peppermint scent. It helps individuals relax and refresh their senses on the spot as it is designed to help people de-stress.

The Find Comfort Body Collection invites individuals to embrace their self-care routine in a new and luxurious way.

With a focus on comfort and well-being, these products promise to elevate the body care routine to a new level. Whether one is a longtime fan of Rare Beauty or a newcomer to the brand, this collection is sure to leave them feeling pampered, refreshed, and comfortable in their own skin.