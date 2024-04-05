Shani Darden launches Body Reform Treatment Serum: Cost and Benefits 

Esthetician Shani Darden's skincare brand has recently launched the Body Reform Treatment Serum which has a multi-tasking formula that delivers the benefits of retinol from head to toe.

The anti-ageing treatment serum features a silky formula that seamlessly blends and absorbs onto the skin and smoothens keratosis pilaris, firms the crepey effect on skin fades stretch marks and brightens dark spots. The body reform treatment is clinically proven to make skin look healthier.

Commenting on her beauty brand's new formulation, esthetician and founder of the brand, Shani Darden, stated:

“Inspired by my best-selling Retinol Reform, I created Body Reform Treatment Serum to retexturize, brighten, and firm allover.”

Shani Darden Body Reform Treatment Serum is available on the beauty brand's website for $72.

More details on Shani Darden's Body Reform Treatment Serum

Shani Darden is one of the popular estheticians in Hollywood who developed her eponymous beauty brand by creating products she couldn’t find on the current market. Shani sent clients home with custom-made formulas for their skin between her visits and her Retinol Reform became an instant hit among celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Kelly Rowland.

According to the brand's description, the newly launched Body Reform Treatment comprises skin-enriching ingredients like:

2% Granactive Retinoid: It can help reduce collagen breakdown, stimulate skin cell proliferation, and restore the elasticity of the skin. The skincare ingredient has the ability to increase the rate of cell turnover, minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydronesis: Naturally derived from an eco-designed process, hydronesis can deliver moisturizing benefits that reveal smooth skin. Additionally, the ingredient is known to act against the effect of keratosis pilaris and soothe the redness that one experiences after waxing.

Vitamin C: It is popular as a skin-brightening skincare ingredient which reduces the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone. Vitamin C is a small molecular weight antioxidant which can offer photoprotection and collagen synthesis-like benefits for the skin.

Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 (Amino Acids): Dubbed the 'topical alternative ingredient to Botox', Acetyl Hexapapetide-8 rejuvenates the skin via antioxidant activity. Additionally, this ingredient allows the skin to recover overnight and hydrates it, revealing youthful-looking skin.

The new product has also garnered multiple positive reviews from beauty enthusiasts with one of the reviewers praising the serum, giving it a 5-star rating on the brand's website:

"I cannot tell you how excited I was because I’m a big proponent of retinoids for my face, but was never able to find anything for the body. My skin feels smoother and brighter since I’ve been using this the last two weeks! Highly recommend."

Shani Darden conducted an independent study on 39 consumers of Body Reform Treatment Serum. The clinical results are as follows:

95% of the subjects stated that the serum made their skin look smoother and softer.

92% agreed that the product revitalized their dull skin.

Moreover, 91% of the subjects stated that the serum improved the appearance of their keratosis pilaris.

For the uninitiated, Shani Darden’s Retinol Reform ($89) is the recipient of multiple beauty awards from platforms like Allure and Harper’s Bazaar. It is a multi-tasking, anti-ageing serum that combines the potency of encapsulated retinol and lactic acid. With a wide product range incorporating retinol as the primary ingredient, the brand has acquired a global fanbase of beauty enthusiasts.

The new Body Reform Treatment Serum is made with ingredients like 2% Granactive Retinoid that caters to the thicker textured skin of the body, thus making it different from Retinol Reform, which is ideal for thin facial skin.