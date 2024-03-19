Who is Joanna Czech? Everything about the esthetician and her skincare brand

Skincare expert to A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and many more, Joanna Czech is a prominent name in the skincare and beauty arena. Known for her skincare brand offering luxury skincare products, her interviews and features have often been covered in publications such as Vogue and Porter.

Joanna Czech Skincare has a wide range of products that are claimed to have been formulated using innovative technologies and age-old techniques which Joanna learned in Poland. With a product range spanning serums to body brush, the esthetician’s skincare brand has garnered praise and positive reviews from beauty enthusiasts.

In one of her interviews published on her skincare brand's website, Joanna Czech stated that all her products are made using the best and most expensive ingredients available in the market. Claiming that her skincare products are extremely practical, she stated that one can pair their usual skincare products with them as well.

Joanna Czech's skincare brand: Products and other details explored

Born and raised in Poland, Joanna left for the United States at the age of 25, and has now become a celebrated esthetician who has worked for celebrities like Uma Thurman and Kate Winslet. Additionally, she is one of the experts who help create SKKN skincare products for Kim Kardashian’s beauty brand.

Her facials are popular and sought after, with celebrities having to sign up for an appointment several months in advance. With multiple TikTok videos praising the esthetician's skincare brand, Joanna has also launched skincare tools to aid the regime of beauty enthusiasts.

Some of the best-selling products in Joanna Czech skincare's range include:

The Toner ($55):

The Toner is supposed to have essential and balancing ingredients that could repair the skin’s barrier, enhance the skin’s complexion, and offer hydration. It is a vegan formula comprising Triple-Hydration Complex which includes plant sugars, fruit extracts, and hyaluronic acid. The toner also promises to include the prebiotic effects of chicory root and agave along with magnesium, copper, and zinc.

The Soothing Serum ($275):

Supposed to be ideal for sensitive and damaged skin, the Soothing Serum is said to contain ingredients that hydrate, reduce inflammation and redness, increase collagen production, and restore the skin’s immunity.

The serum appears to have anti-inflammatory properties of Pepper Berry extracts, along with four types of Hyaluronic acid and yeast polysaccharides.

The Balm ($230):

The Balm comprises a formula that should offer long-lasting hydration and enhance radiance. The formulation has crosslinked hyaluronic acid and ceramides along with supposedly restorative skincare ingredients like tara shrub, freshwater, sea algae complex, and reetha fruit.

The Face Mask ($30):

Joanna Czech’s The Face Mask is a bio-cellulose mask that promises to soothe and protects the skin. It is a vegan face mask that is supposed to have hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid which could prevent transepidermal water loss.

The Cream ($210):

The Cream is formulated using ingredients like lanolaic acid, sponge gourd seed extract, and an antioxidant complex that could repair the skin’s barrier and boost its immunity.

Hence, the cream claims to offer the triple benefits of protection, hydration, and restoration.

Apart from launching a range of formulation products, Joanna Czech is credited with supposedly offering the best facial services. Additionally, her approach to skincare focuses on long-term regimes comprising seasonal skincare routines and self-care to fix skin concerns.