Sheglam Beauty launches Mello Jello Nourishing lip balms: Everything we know so far

Sheglam Beauty recently introduced three new Mello Jello lip balms, expanding their range of color palettes for beauty enthusiasts. These lip-nourishing balms are formulated to prioritize lip health.

Since its inception in 2020 as a sub-line of Shein, Sheglam Beauty has quickly risen to prominence as one of the most beloved beauty brands. Its success can be attributed to a strategic approach that emphasizes affordability without compromising on quality. By offering products at accessible price points, the brand has become a favorite among young consumers.

Sheglam Mello Jello Nourishing Lip Balm is available at the store with a price tag of $4.99.

More details on Sheglam Mello Jello Nourishing Lip Balm

Sheglam Beauty has become a sought-after beauty brand, renowned among enthusiasts for its affordability and diverse range of high-quality products. Its popularity stems not only from its affordable pricing but also from its ability to cater to a wide array of beauty needs.

One of the brand's strategies for gaining popularity is its collaboration with iconic franchises such as Harry Potter and Corpse Bride. These collaborations not only helped the brand's reach but also enhanced its appeal.

The Mello Jello Nourishing Lip Balms are the latest addition to the brand's lip care collection. Available in three captivating colors - garnet, ruby, and pink topaz - these lip balms are formulated without gluten, alcohol, cruelty, or talc, making them suitable for a wide range of users.

Packaged in a convenient lipstick structure, these Mello Jello lip balms boast a hydrating formula with a solid texture and fluffy tops that resemble juicy fruits. According to the brand, these lip balms not only nourish the lips but also help to alleviate chapped lips, leaving them soft and supple.

Some of the best products from Sheglam Beauty

Additionally, the brand offers the Pout Lip Plumper, designed to enhance the lips with a painless plumping effect for a more beautiful appearance. This innovative product is formulated with nourishing ingredients such as coconut oil, ensuring that it not only plumps but also nurtures the lips.

The Pout Lip Plumper is available in twelve shades, each housed in a sleek and slender package for ease of use. Its hydrating formula moisturizes the lips, enhancing their natural beauty, and it is priced at $5.99.

Among its noteworthy collaborations, the brand's Willy Wonka collaboration stands out. Ensuring cruelty-free and recyclable products designed for long-lasting wear, the collection features the Cocoa Kiss Lips Duo, including a lip liner and lip gloss in three enchanting shades, priced at $7.49. Additionally, the Yum Lip Balm from this series, priced at $5.99, offers nourishment and hydration with a delightful scent.