Snow Tha Product Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Los Angeles-based rapper Snow Tha Product is set to hit the road this year in support of her latest EP, To Anywhere. The trek, billed as The Quince I Never Had tour, will kick off on March 30 in San Francisco and will continue until May 19 in San Diego.

Her latest album features songs including Bájala featuring Mexican rapper Santa Fe Klan, Cash Cash featuring Puerto Rican singer Vf7, and Not Today with Juicy J.

The EP was a follow up to Snow Tha Product’s last project Halfway There, which was released in 2016. The rapper also recently collaborated with the artist E-40 on La Vida, which featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song made an appearance on the Top 20 Billboard 200.

Snow Tha Product will kick off her tour on March 30 in San Francisco

Snow Tha Product will run her tour through May 19 in San Diego, California, with stops in Santa Cruz, Chico, Reno and Portland among other cities.

Tickets for the tour are available via her website and Live Nation and will be available from January 27 at 10.00 am PT. A number of presales are also available via Live Nation. A Spotify Presale will be available from January 25 at 10.00 am PST.

Three pre-sales including the Live Nation presale, Citi cardmember presale and House of Blues Foundation room presale will be available from January 26 at 10.00 am PST. Also Citi card members will get access to preferred tickets from January 27 at 10.00 am PST.

Mar 30, 2023 -- San Francisco, CA

Mar 31, 2023 -- Santa Cruz, CA

Apr 01, 2023-- Chico, CA

Apr 02, 2023 -- Reno, NV

Apr 04, 2023 -- Portland, OR

Apr 07, 2023 -- Seattle, WA

Apr 08, 2023 Spokane, WA

Apr 10, 2023 -- Boise, ID

Apr 12, 2023 -- Denver, CO

Apr 14, 2023 -- Lincoln, NE

Apr 15, 2023 -- Kansas City, MO

Apr 16, 2023 -- Des Moines, IA

Apr 18, 2023 -- Minneapolis, MN

Apr 20, 2023 -- Chicago, IL

Apr 21, 2023 -- Milwaukee, WI

Apr 22, 2023 -- Detroit, MI

Apr 25, 2023 -- Boston, MA

Apr 26, 2023 -- New York, NY

Apr 28, 2023 -- Washington, DC

Apr 29, 2023 -- Charlotte, NC

Apr 30, 2023 -- Atlanta, GA

May 02, 2023 -- Madison, TN

May 04, 2023 -- Houston, TX

May 05, 2023 -- San Antonio, TX

May 06, 2023 -- Dallas, TX

May 07, 2023-- Austin, TX

May 09, 2023 -- El Paso, TX

May 10, 2023 -- Albuquerque, NM

May 12, 2023 -- Las Vegas, NV

May 13, 2023 -- Phoenix, AZ

May 17, 2023 -- Anaheim, CA

May 19, 2023 -- San Diego, CA

Snow Tha Product, whose original name is Claudia Alexendra Madriz Meza, released her proper full-length debut in 2011 titled Unorthodox. Her performance alias was inspired by the Disney character Snow White.

Snow Tha Product worked as an underground artist for several years, and released numerous mixtapes with Tech N9ne and Ty Dolla $ign among her featured guests. In 2013, the artist went aboveground and gave out singles including Play, Doing Fine, and Hola.

