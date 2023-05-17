Stevie Nicks announces additional 2023 tour dates: Everything you need to know 

Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks has exciting news for her fans. The beloved artist has announced that she will extend her 2023 tour with additional 13 show dates this summer and fall.

The new shows will take place across the United States and include a highly anticipated stop at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on October 1, 2023. Fans in other major cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, and Phoenix will also have the chance to catch Nicks live on stage during this tour extension

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on May 18, while tickets for the sold-out show can be purchased from StubHub, where tickets are 100% guaranteed through its Fan Protect Program.

Stevie Nicks’ tour will begin in Knoxville and end in San Francisco

Stevie Nicks will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with her concert in Knoxville, which is scheduled to take place on May 16, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in San Francisco on December 15, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

May 16, 2023 — Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

May 19, 2023 — Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

May 22, 2023 — Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

May 25, 2023 — Orlando, FL, Amway Center

June 16, 2023 — Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

June 20, 2023 — Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

June 23, 2023 — Chicago, IL, United Center

June 27, 2023 — Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

August 05, 2023 — Columbus, OH, Ohio Stadium

Additional dates announced:

August 08, 2023 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

August 12, 2023 — Houston, TX, Toyota Center

August 15, 2023 — Austin, TX, Moody Center

August 19, 2023 — Kansas City, MO, GEHA Field at Arrowhead

September 23, 2023 — Foxbourgh, MA, Gillette Stadium

September 27, 2023 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

October 01, 2023 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

October 04, 2023 — Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

October 07, 2023 — Baltimore, MD, M&T Bank Stadium

October 28, 2023 — Memphis, TN, FedExForum

November 01, 2023 — Savannah, GA, Enmarket Arena

November 04, 2023 — Allentown, PA, PPL Center

November 07, 2023 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

November 10, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium

November 29, 2023 — San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

December 02, 2023 — Inglewood, CA, The Kia Forum

December 05, 2023 — Palm Desert, CA, Acrisure Arena

December 08, 2023 — Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field

December 12, 2023 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

December 15, 2023 — San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

Stevie Nicks was a lead vocalist of the Fleetwood Mac band

Stevie Nicks is a singer, songwriter and musician who is best known for her work as the lead vocalist of the legendary rock band Fleetwood Mac. She has also had a successful solo career, with multiple hit albums and singles.

Stevie Nicks' debut as a musician came in the late 1960s when she joined the band Fritz. However, she first gained widespread recognition as a member of Fleetwood Mac, joining the band in 1975. Her debut album with the band was the highly successful self-titled album Fleetwood Mac, which was released the same year. Nicks contributed some of the band's most popular songs, including Rhiannon, Landslide, and Dreams.

In addition to her work with Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nicks has also had a successful solo career. Her debut solo album, Bella Donna, was released in 1981 and was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts and spawning hit singles like Stop Draggin My Heart Around (a duet with Tom Petty) and Edge of Seventeen.

She has also won several other awards, including two Grammys as a member of Fleetwood Mac for their 1977 Album Of The Year winning Rumours. She has earned nominations for her solo work as well, including tracks such as Edge Of Seventeen and Stop Draggin My Heart Around with Tom Petty.

Overall, Stevie Nicks' impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. She has been a trailblazer for women in rock music, and her unique voice and songwriting style has inspired countless musicians over the years.

