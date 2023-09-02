Taco Bell’s MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

Taco Bell is an American global fast food restaurant brand that is currently in the news for its collaboration with Mountain Dew. The brands have partnered to come up with Taco Bell's first ever gelato - MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato.

As the product is being tested, it will only be accessible for two weeks, or until supplies run out and will only be offered at one-restaurant as an exclusive menu item. The location where this blue gelato will be available from Thursday, August 31, 2023, is 4101 Campus Drive in Irvine, CA, Southern California.

Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer of the Mexican brand, stated in an official news release on August 30:

“This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence. BAJA BLAST is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal.”

Taco Bell’s MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato will be priced at about $3

The item is on a test-run (Image via Taco Bell)

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato, the first-ever gelato to make it to the menu of the taco brand, brings the classic Baja Blast Tropical Lime flavor in the form of a smooth, rich, and creamy dessert.

While there isn't much information yet, it's safe to guess that this new item is prepared by combining the Baja Blast Tropical Lime flavor with milk, cream, and maybe other ingredients and flavorings.

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which was previously only available as a freeze or fountain drink, now comes in a handy 3.6-ounce to-go gelato cup and has a suggested retail price of $2.99 plus tax.

Addressing the new product, PepsiCo's Global Food service Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Finlow, stated in a news release:

“Dew Nation’s passion for BAJA BLAST runs deep. At PepsiCo, we love to create unexpected ways to thrill fans and are pumped to join forces with Taco Bell to turn the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST flavor they love into a refreshing gelato. We’re confident Dew Nation is going to love the bold new spin we’ve put on this iconic flavor.”

Starting from August 31, 2023, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato will be offered for two weeks only at the outlet on 4101 Campus Drive in Irvine, CA.

Details about the two partnering brands

The two brands have collaborated for a gelato (Image via Getty Images)

Taco Bell is popular due to its unique menu options, strong and spicy flavors, and ability to accommodate a variety of dietary concerns. Its menu has changed several times between 1992 and 2023. Tacos, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, and a variety of other Mexican menu items are available at the restaurants.

MOUNTAIN DEW, on the other hand, is a PepsiCo-owned carbonated soft drink brand. Tennessee beverage bottlers Barney and Ally Hartman produced the initial formula in 1940. In 1958, Bill Bridgforth created a new and improved formula and marked it as the popular drink.