Tartaric acid for skin: Usage, benefits, and more explored

Tartaric acid has several benefits for the skin, but its mention is often ignored. If you're passionate about skincare and always looking for the latest and most promising products, you might have encountered alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs). These acids have gained significant attention in the skincare community for their benefits. These acids address many skin problems, from dullness and pimples to wrinkles and dryness.

It has recently become one of the most popular compounds used in skincare and has found its way into several new formulations. The AHAs, also called 'fruit acids,' include citric acid, glycolic acid, lactic and mandelic acid, tartaric acid, and many others.

Tartaric acid and other AHAs are widely used in skincare products due to their potency yet gentleness, making them compatible with most skins, even sensitive, dry, combination, aging, and acne-prone skin.

Tartaric acid (Image via Amazon)

It has keratolytic and astringent qualities that help fight signs of aging and promote skin cell regeneration. It also maintains moisture in the skin and prevents pollution and sun damage.

It is a naturally present dicarboxylic acid which occurs in some plants. It is present in fruits rich in antioxidant compounds, including tamarind, apricots, grapes, bananas, citrus fruit, sugar beets, and apples. The most common source today is from grapes or as a by-product of wine production.

Skincare benefits of tartaric acid

It is widely used in skincare and can make the skin smooth and radiant.

1) Gentle exfoliator

It's a gentle, natural exfoliator applied topically to effectively remove dead cells, leaving the skin smooth and rejuvenated. It also allows other products to penetrate the skin easily by removing dead cells. Though many users find AHAs too strong for their skin, tartaric acid is suitable for almost all skin types due to its gentle effect.

2) Anti-aging effects

Tartaric acid, an antioxidant, also has anti-aging benefits for the skin. It is derived from fruits and plants like grapes and citrus fruit, a good source of antioxidants that help prevent damage to the skin caused by free radicals.

As an antioxidant, it offers anti-aging benefits by combating the damage caused by environmental pollution, sunlight, and UV rays, which can result in uneven skin tone, dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines.

3) Boosts hydration by maintaining pH

It acts as a pH adjuster and a product stabilizer. It helps maintain the pH levels of other skincare products, ensuring they function optimally. Stabilizing the pH levels of skincare products prevents irritation that the acids in them can cause due to changes in their chemical composition.

Tartaric acid itself is known to have some moisturizing properties. It's broken down into tartramides, similar to the natural ceramides found in the skin that keep it hydrated. Tartramides also protect the skin's lipid matrix and bind moisture to the skin, keeping it hydrated.

Usage and dosage

Tartaric acid (Image via Amazon)

1) It is present in many skincare products such as serums, anti-aging lotions and moisturizers, exfoliant pads, and masks. Generally, they also have other AHAs like citric, lactic, and glycolic acids. Together, these AHAs have several benefits, such as protecting and smoothing the skin and minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

2) All products with tartaric acid work somewhat differently, so reading directions is vital. Avoid excessive use of products containing acids because it may cause irritation to the skin.

3) If using a product that, together with tartaric acid, contains several other AHAs, start the application of the mentioned products at just 5 to 10 percent concentration. Apply it to clean and dry skin once a day or every alternate day. If the skin tolerates it well, its use and concentration can gradually increase.

4) However, after a consultation with the dermatologist, intense acid peel can be repeated every 2 to 3 months to reduce acne scarring or hyperpigmentation.

5) Also, like most active ingredients, it is necessary to apply sunscreen every day.

Side effects and risks

Tartaric acid is generally considered gentle and safe for most people in their skincare products.

1) Nevertheless, for individuals with very sensitive skin or who are prone to allergies, tartaric acid might provoke a reaction, which is even more likely in case of continuous overuse or combination with harsher AHAs. Its use should also be avoided near the eyes because it can cause irritation.

2) To reduce skin irritation or an allergic reaction, one must ensure that all the components in a product are checked for parabens, fragrances, and phthalates.

3) If you see peeling, redness, itching, or other indications of inflammation, discontinue using them.

4) In high doses, tartaric acid acts as a muscle toxin because it blocks the production of malic acids. So always use it as directed and only apply it topically.

What to avoid

Allergies and reactions to this acid are highly improbable, but persons with sensitive skin should use it cautiously.

1) The use of exfoliants, for example, scrubs or retinoids and other hydroxy acids, may increase mild irritation.

2) When mixing different AHAs, there is a risk of increasing the probability of a potential reaction.

3) When applied in combination with vitamin C, it can also cause inflammation.

4) Its use should be discouraged for individuals with sensitive skin, especially when they have active acne breakouts, psoriasis, skin infections, oozing or crusty eczema, herpes infection, and other conditions that may cause broken skin.

Tartaric acid is an organic acid naturally occurring in many plants, including grapes and citrus fruits. It is an AHA with antioxidant properties and is one of the most popular acids in skincare products such as masks, serums, or moisturizers.

Because of its exfoliating and antioxidant functions, they are very often used to remove fine lines and wrinkles from the face, acne or large pores, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone.

It is a natural scouring agent suitable for removal of the superficial layer of dead skin cells. It increases cellular regeneration, strengthens the skin barrier function, and assists other skincare products in penetrating deeper into the dermal layers.