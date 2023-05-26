Tim Finn's Australia 2023 tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

New Zealand singer-songwriter and composer Tim Finn is gearing up to captivate Australian audiences with his highly anticipated tour this September with special guest Hayley Mary. Live Nation Australia made the exciting announcement on May 25, revealing that the esteemed veteran musician will be gracing the stages in a brief tour in Australia, titled The Lives and Times of Tim Finn.

The tour promises to be a spectacular showcase of Finn's musical journey. Audiences can expect an enchanting mix of Finn's timeless classics, and beloved hits.

General public tickets will go on sale at 11 am local time on Monday, May 29. Fans must register on Live Nation in order to participate in the presale, which starts on May 26 at 10 am local time.

Tim Finn’s brief tour will begin in Melbourne and end in Sydney

The tour will see Tim Finn and special guest Hayley Mary play at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on September 13. The following day, the two will head to Brisbane to perform at the Fortitude Music Hall, before wrapping up the Australian tour at Sydney’s Opera House on September 17.

September 13 – Melbourne – Palais Theatre

September 14 – Brisbane – Fortitude Music Hall

September 17 – Sydney – Opera House

Tim Finn has won an ARIA Award and two Grammy nominations in his lifetime career

Tim Finn is a New Zealand singer, songwriter, and musician who gained international recognition as a prominent figure in the music industry. He was born on June 25, 1952, in Te Awamutu, New Zealand. Finn is best known for his involvement in the bands Split Enz and Crowded House, as well as his successful solo career.

Finn's debut in the music scene began with the formation of the iconic band Split Enz in 1972. As the lead vocalist and co-songwriter of the group, Finn played a pivotal role in shaping their distinctive sound, which combined elements of pop, rock, and art rock. The band achieved great success, both in New Zealand and internationally, with hits like I Got You, One Step Ahead, and Six Months in a Leaky Boat.

In 1983, Finn embarked on a solo career and released his debut album, Escapade. The album showcased his exceptional songwriting skills and garnered critical acclaim. It featured the hit single Fraction Too Much Friction, which reached the top 10 charts in several countries. Escapade received numerous accolades and recognition, including Finn winning the New Zealand Music Award for Album of the Year in 1984.

Finn has won numerous awards for his music, including an ARIA Award, an APRA Award, and two Grammy nominations. He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 1993 for his services to music.

Additionally, Finn's talent and contribution to the music industry have earned him several honors throughout his career. In 1986, he received the APRA Silver Scroll Award, one of New Zealand's highest songwriting honors, for his song Parihaka. Finn's powerful songwriting abilities and captivating performances have consistently impressed audiences and critics alike.

Overall, Tim Finn's enduring contributions to music and his ability to connect with audiences through his heartfelt lyrics and captivating melodies have solidified his place as one of New Zealand's most respected musicians. His debut album Escapade and subsequent success with Split Enz and Crowded House served as a launching pad for a career filled with awards, recognition, and a lasting impact on the music industry.

