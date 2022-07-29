Who was John Grenell? Tributes pour in as prolific Kiwi country singer dies aged 78

New Zealand country singer and songwriter John Grenell recently passed away at the age of 78. Grenell's former wife Deirdre Lusby issued a statement that said,

"John died peacefully last night of a heart attack, aged 78. The family request privacy and plan a private farewell for John. A public send off with a musical celebration of his life will be held at a future date."

Fans soon took to Twitter to pay tribute to the singer, whose music had touched the lives of many:

Adviser To Russian Trolls . @Coltheman1 New Zealand country music legend John Hore Grenell has died at the age of 78. RIP Sir. Loved your music. New Zealand country music legend John Hore Grenell has died at the age of 78. RIP Sir. Loved your music.

Ron Stewart @Ron29101950 John Hore Grenell , one of NZs greatest country singers passed away peacefully today aged 78

RIP mate !!! John Hore Grenell , one of NZs greatest country singers passed away peacefully today aged 78 RIP mate !!!

Everything we know about John Grenell

Born on July 19, 1944, John Grenell was raised on his family farm, and he eventually fell in love with the country, specifically the animals. Following his father's demise in 1956, his family shifted to Ranfurly where he attended Otago Boys High School.

Grenell and his friends used to sing and play guitars during their free periods, and his sisters formed a trio with him, called Three H's. Grenell then joined a folk group called the Jasons in 1960, and they emerged as the winner of several local competitions. Grenell left school and worked as a roustabout with a shearing gang and at Glenrowan Station, Kyeburn.

John Grenell performed with several artists on stage and collaborated on a few albums (Image via 004nino/Twitter)

He eventually developed an interest in country and western music and participated in many talent hunt competitions.

Grenell joined Joe Brown Records and his first song was Mary Ann Regrets followed by Big Man In A Big House, Streets of Laredo, Mr In-Between, and more. He released 24 singles with the record label until 1973 and released his debut album, Introducing John Hore, in 1964. He performed several stage shows that year alongside artists like Marty Robbins, Freddie Paris, Dinah Lee, and others.

John went to Australia in 1964 to appear in nightclubs, hotels, and on the television. He returned to New Zealand and toured with Bobby Breen Show, followed by "Showtime Spectacular" the next year. He released his second album, Encore John Hore in 1965 and was gifted a Silver Disc by Jim Healy.

He released another album, My World, in 1965 followed by two more in 1966 – Country Gentlemen and Hit The Trail. He once again visited Australia, but this time, served as Private John Hore in the New Zealand Army for six months. After completing his military service, Grenell went to the USA and performed at many clubs and hotels in Nashville and appeared on radio and television. He then recorded another album, The Town and Country Sound of John Hore USA.

Grenell toured with Joe Brown Country and the Western Show in New Zealand in 1967 and released two more albums in the same year – My Kind of Songs and Country Style. He released only one album in 1968, titled New Zealand Songs, and he reduced public appearances, focusing on his business enterprise in Queenstown, organizing trail rides for tourists.

He collaborated with a lot of artists during the 60s and 70s and released a few albums. His next album, Silver, was released in 1988 followed by Welcome to Our World in 1990.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

John Grenell gained recognition over the past few decades for his hit singles and albums. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

dzm @country88888

COUNTRY MUSIC



John Grenell

1944 - July 27, 2022

welcome to our world New ZealandCOUNTRY MUSICJohn Grenell1944 - July 27, 2022welcome to our world New Zealand 🇳🇿COUNTRY MUSIC John Grenell 1944 - July 27, 2022welcome to our world https://t.co/U0yTXHMuUW

Mr. Kiwi @MrHilariouskiwi AudioCulture @AudioCultureNZ Today NZ says a sad farewell to one of its most popular recording artists, John Grenell, New Zealand’s “country gentleman”. In the mid-1960s, when he was known as John Hore, he was even outselling the Beatles... 1/2 Today NZ says a sad farewell to one of its most popular recording artists, John Grenell, New Zealand’s “country gentleman”. In the mid-1960s, when he was known as John Hore, he was even outselling the Beatles... 1/2 Rest In Peace John Grenell. A major positive influence on country music in NZ. My grandparents used to play his records. twitter.com/audioculturenz… Rest In Peace John Grenell. A major positive influence on country music in NZ. My grandparents used to play his records. twitter.com/audioculturenz…

Nick Lee-Frampton 🇬🇧🇳🇿🇺🇦 @Coolcorax Saddened to hear about John Grenell. I interviewed him at his lovely home in the 80s and he sung to me. A most lovely, kind, talented man. Saddened to hear about John Grenell. I interviewed him at his lovely home in the 80s and he sung to me. A most lovely, kind, talented man.

Kate Dowling @Kate_DowlingNZ

A great voice, a great talent.

Sing with the angels, John. rnz.co.nz/news/national/… Aww, no.A great voice, a great talent.Sing with the angels, John. Aww, no. 😢A great voice, a great talent. Sing with the angels, John. 💖 rnz.co.nz/news/national/…

Detailed information about his personal life remains unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far