Got7's BamBam releases vibrant concept photos for his second mini-album 'B'

Got7's BamBam (Image via Instagram/@bambam1a)

Got7's member BamBam (Kunpimook Bhuwakul) dropped new concept photos for his mini-album 'B'. The Thai rapper and singer has been wowing fans with his vibrant outfits, and netizens can't get enough of it.

BamBam is marking the new year with fresh music. On January 7, 2022, the singer revealed that he will be dropping his second mini-album, B, later this month.

Got7's BamBam poses in furry jackets and vibrant backdrops

The K-pop idol is giving his hundred percent to create a fantastic second mini-album. The singer recently released more teaser images. In addition to the tracklist, BamBam took to Twitter to announce the album's release date, concept photos and more.

The singer posed in a plush pink and bright orange fur jacket. The neon LED lights enhanced his features and made his multi-coloured sweater stand out. His soft and charming expression warmed the hearts of his fans.

He has been releasing concept photos from time to time to keep his fans busy. Followers are looking forward to new music by BamBam after Got7 parted ways in January 2021.

BamBam's (Kunpimook Bhuwakul) second mini-album tracklist, release date and more

On January 7, 2022, at 12 am (KST), the idol took to social media to announce details about his upcoming release. BamBam's second solo mini-album will be arriving on January 18. The news comes after his recent collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi on the single Who Are You late last month.

On January 8, 2022, ABYSS COMPANY released the tracklist for his upcoming album B. BamBam has added a total of 6 tracks with Who Are You featuring Red Velvet’s Seulgi and Slow Mo as title tracks. Other tracks include Intro (Satellites), Subliminal, Let Me Love You and Ride or Die.

BamBam came to South Korea from Thailand and dreamed of becoming a K-pop singer at a young age. He debuted with Got7 in 2014. Last year, he joined ABYSS COMPANY and released his first solo mini-album, riBBon. He participated in writing and composing the entire song, demonstrating himself as a growing artist. Fans are expecting record-smashing achievements from the young musician in the future.

Edited by Ashish Yadav