Victoria Beckham’s new fragrance trio: Where to get, price, and more

Launched on September 29, 2023, Victoria Beckham's New Fragrance Trio is inspired by her loving memories with David Beckham. Victoria Beckham’s new fragrance trio feels like a natural, intelligent elongation of the woman and her beauty label. Knowing her customer's pulse and their chosen scents, these spritzes come at $200, available at the official website.

Venturing with a tasteful palette of three aromas—a cologne-inspired citrus, a smoky and tangy peppery, leathery rose, and a woody floral, this cohesive fragrance trio from the house of Victoria Beckham are not the general crowd-pleasers like a soft fruity-floral or a charming gourmand would be.

Instead, these smells from Beckham's fragrance trio are for those perfume lovers interested in unique aromas and sticking with a label they are better acquainted with.

Portofino'97, Suite 302, and San Ysidro Drive are part of Victoria Beckham's new fragrance trio

Expanding her couture line from ready-to-wear to beauty with these fragrance trios, Beckham caters to an organic and thoughtful feel among her followers.

Her line of fragrance trio comprises 3 myriad perfumes - Portofino'97, Suite 302, and San Ysidro Drive.

Portofino ‘97 has an undeniable gender-unbiased charm owing to its woody base and peppery citrus notes. Suite 302 is ideal for those who gravitate toward smoky, leathery smells—better known for its popularity in the fragrance grid of the 2020s.

The San Ysidro Drive is most aligned with Beckham’s apparel line: thoughtful but not thorough, with a bit of cheekiness under all that glam world.

Check out some significant snippets concerning Victoria Beckham's new fragrance trio.

1) Portofino ‘97

Beckham illustrates the woody-citrus smell of this fragrance as poetry to her earlier days with her spouse when the couple met. This commemorated when Victoria was part of the most significant pop group globally, and David Beckham was a well-acclaimed football star.

It is a traditionally masculine fragrance with bergamot and pepper top notes slowly waning into woody vetiver and patchouli base notes.

Related to these specific notes, Victoria clarifies on her official website, saying,

"In 1997, we decided to take a trip to Portofino. I remember the light, I remember how the hotel smelled and how exciting that time was. I remember it all like it was yesterday."

This fragrance is obtainable at $200 from its official website.

2) Suite 302

This is another verse to Victoria's romantic life story. This aroma highlights their life in Paris - the couple’s 'most optimistic place'.

As per Beckham, Suite 302 is a smoky, sensual, and woody scent satisfactorily worn with fancy intimates. It is reminiscent of a secretive meeting with a stranger catering to a heart-stopping romance.

The fragrance opens with a tangy, peppery cherry, similar to a cocktail in a bar, then blossoms into a creamy rose and musk heart atop vibrant-hued leather and tobacco.

This fragrance is obtainable at $200 from its official website.

3) San Ysidro Drive

The third one of the trio is all California vibes: bright, cheerful, and obsessed with thoughtfulness. This aroma feels most aligned with Beckham’s apparel line: elegant but not fussy, with a bit of mischief under all that glam arena.

It unfurls with vibrant passionfruit, peony with a whiff of ocean air, and the fair warmness of vanilla and amber at the base.

This fragrance is obtainable at $200 from its official website.

Victoria Beckham, the Spice Girl-football-wife-designer-beauty label founder, is one such celeb who thinks beyond being the chic aesthetic. Apart from channeling all her talents into her apparel line, she has successfully again hit the beauty industry by introducing her new-found love for fragrances.

Among her new fragrance trio, if Suite 302 was regarding romantic escapes and Portofino ‘97 getting motivated by new love on a bright day, San Ysidro is a big, thoughtful nod to an unexplored branch of life.

Costing $200 per aroma, a beauty seeker can grab one at the earliest from her official website.