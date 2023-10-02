5 best celebrity-worn fragrances

Prominent celebrities are often known for the fragrances they prefer, no matter if they are enticing aromas, niche perfumes, or something they have produced themselves. These celebrity-worn fragrances are not only reminiscent of their style but, in most cases, have contributed significantly in establishing a label on the map. Further, a celeb's pick of aroma can also impact the fads and tastes of their times.

Thus, interestingly, many celebs team up with specific perfume houses to form their fragrances, adding an individual tinge to the luxury item. Meanwhile, others may ally with niche perfume labels, familiarizing their audience with lesser-known fragrance lines.

Regardless of the procedure, celebrity-worn fragrances have evolved as a potent trade device, leveraging the stardom and impact of these prominent people in promoting and selling fragrances.

Sacred Mist by Cosmoss, Chanel N°5, and three more signature fragrances worn by prominent celebs

From popularizing iconic aromas that have turned into age-old masterpieces to spotlighting limited editions that offer a feeling of exclusivity, celebrity-worn fragrances have evolved as a substantial part of the perfume industry.

Naturally, there are several distinct celebrity-worn fragrances that fans tend to prefer, some of them being the Sacred Mist by Cosmoss and Chanel N°5, among others.

1) White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum worn by Kate Middleton

This enchanting aroma enveloped Kate Middleton on her wedding day to Prince William. The romantic scent of White Gardenia Petals by Illuminum symbolizes the purity and grace of white gardenia petals, which elevated the temperament of the Princess of Wales.

With top notes of rejuvenating bergamot and juicy pear, this scent comprises a heart of scented fennel, tart rhubarb, and the captivating qualities of wild ginger. Meanwhile, the musk and sandalwood base notes help balance their scent.

This olfactory masterwork can be availed by a perfume enthusiast for $182.45, and it has garnered a praiseworthy rating of 4.2/5 from happy Amazon buyers.

2) Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malone London, worn by Meghan Markle

Wood Sage & Sea Salt by Jo Malone London is a unique scent, which is a favorite of the Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly usually prefers this fragrance for its beautiful flowery and woody notes.

The top notes of Wood Sage & Sea Salt comprise hints of sage, sea salt, and red algae, forming a stimulating and reviving fragrance. As the perfume evolves, the ambrette seed and grapefruit's middle notes add sweetness and spice to the concoction. Ultimately, the perfume sinks into its base notes, exiting with a warm, woodsy essence.

Owing to its exceptional combination of components, this beautiful aroma has gained a consumer rating of 4.3/5 on Sephora. Priced at $80, it's a luxury perfume for those who appreciate nature and the sea's innate beauty.

3) Sacred Mist by Cosmoss, worn by Kate Moss

Sacred Mist by Cosmoss is an enticing aroma that has garnered quite the attention from perfume lovers. While Kate Moss has been reported as quite a fancier of refreshing fragrances like Eau Dynamisante by Clarins and the more luxuriant imprint of Fleur D'oranger by Serge Lutens, she now proudly sports Sacred Mist, which she pitched with her beauty brand.

The aroma comprises captivating top notes of oak moss, cedarwood, and tonka bean, creating a woody and seductive venture. As it evolves, the heart notes of geranium and cedarwood add a hint of flowery and earthy qualities to the composition. Eventually, the base notes of orange bloom and charming bergamot deliver a lavish and unrestrained finish.

Priced at $125, Sacred Mist has acquired a praiseworthy in-house shopper rating of 4.1/5, earning the fame of a favorably sought-after scent for those who admire the beauty of a well-rounded aroma.

4) Chanel N°5 worn by Lily-Rose Depp

This iconic perfume, worn by Lily-Rose Depp, has been a classic fragrance since its creation in 1921. This age-old aroma celebrates femininity with its creative usage of aldehydes, bringing outstanding sophistication to the scent. As the world's first conceptual perfume, Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum attracts motivation from its ancestor, the Parfum, and transmits its exquisite flowery aldehyde x.

The top notes melt with a passionate citrus mix, while the fragrance's heart comprises delicate May Rose and Jasmine, forming an exquisite flowery smell. Ultimately, the base notes are docked by the soft and soothing whiff of Bourbon Vanilla.

With a powdery flowery smell, this enchanting perfume is obtainable for $135 and has garnered an exceptional buyer rating of 4.8/5 on Sephora.

5) Fleur Narcotique by Ex Nihilo worn by Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber, the popular model, told Vogue about her preference for Fleur Narcotique by Ex Nihilo. She admitted that she never goes out without a bottle of this aroma from the Parisian label in her bag.

Fleur Narcotique catches the spirit of a Parisienne from the Right Bank with its exquisite combination of top, heart, and base notes. The top notes are bergamot, lychee, and peach medley, which form a stimulating and rejuvenating feel.

Meanwhile, pushing to the heart notes, the scent divulges a tempting smell of jasmine, peony, and orange blossom, oozing a floral grace. Eventually, the translucent wood, moss, and musk base notes deliver a luscious and charming finish.

Priced at $249, Fleur Narcotique has garnered a premium Amazon buyer rating of 4.9/5, which is a testament to its unmistakable magic and magnetism.

Fragrances belong to an ever-evolving industry that strives to captivate the senses of most fragrance enthusiasts and fans alike. Thus, celebrities' vast favor and impact have successfully contributed to leveraging their label in order to make unique and alluring scents that resound with their fanciers.

Needless to say, there are various fragrances to choose from if you are following your favorite artists' preferred scents, in order to connect with your favorite stars on a more personal level.