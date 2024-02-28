What is the Airspace haircut? Everything you need to know

This latest haircut trend is the secret to faking thicker hair—Airspace haircut. The new layered haircut is making the rounds on social media platforms. While it’s not taking the spotlight on what haircuts one can expect to see in 2024, this style is not something new.

And contrary to what the name might imply, “Airspace” is not a futuristic, out-of-this-world hairstyle. The gist of it is creating an airy movement in the hair, so it looks voluminous, soft, and bouncy.

What is the Airspace haircut?

The Airspace haircut is a surefire way to get voluminous hair with fewer haircare products and less effort. While this voluminous ‘do took the world by storm, thanks to TikTok, it originally gained popularity in Korea.

Airspace cut is not actually a haircut at all. Instead, it’s a technique that makes the hair feel and look airy by removing weight and creating space for air to flow through the strands. The technique for perfecting this voluminous cut is styling the hair in soft layers that blend together, creating a weightless look and a moveable aesthetic.

The result? A more dimensional but relaxed-looking haircut with a slightly undone finish. With a dramatic layer, often paired with curtain bangs, Airspace cuts frame the face very well. It gives off the perfect balance of an elegantly bouncy but effortless hairstyle.

Who looks best with Airspace hair?

The beauty of the Airspace cut? It’s about achieving a lived-in look that feels right and is casual but elegant. That means it can work on anyone, with any face shape or hair texture, given the right styling tools.

That said, this weightless hairstyle tends to work best with shorter hair lengths. Because when the hair is too long or too curly, it’s a bit tricky to achieve the airy shape the Airspace cut is trying to achieve, although it’s still possible.

How to get an Airspace haircut?

When going to a salon to get an Airspace Haircut, ask the stylist to remove a bit of the weight or heaviness on both the lengths and ends. Those with curly or thick hair textures should also consider removing a good amount of weight from the hair, which makes it easy to achieve the Airspace hair look.

In combination with the layers, a curtain bang will round up this voluminous style. It adds an extra bit of effortless volume, especially for those with a fine hair texture or longer hair.

How to style an Airspace haircut?

Because of the airy visual that the Airspace haircut is trying to achieve, styling it doesn’t need to be difficult. With the layers present from the haircut, it’s all about maximizing the volume.

A volumizing mousse is best for styling an Airspace cut, giving it a nice shape that looks natural in a finger-combed hair kind of way. However, for those with straighter or slightly wavy hair, using a texturizing spray can help better shape the hair. It’s great for adding some volume while still giving the hair that effortless movement.

For a red carpet-style Airspace ‘do, using a moisturizing cream on freshly blow-dried hair can create an elegantly smooth and voluminous look. A few spritzes of thermal protection spray keep the locks protected from heat and give them a shiny finish.

For the full airy effect, these hair products can be used for styling an Airspace haircut:

Oribe Hair Plumping Mousse ($39)

Ouai Soft Mousse ($28)

Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray ($30)

Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray ($29)

Twin Twist & Define Cream ($15)

Living Proof Restore Perfecting Spray ($33)

Mizani Heat Screen Hair Protectant Spray ($26)

For a layered, weightless look that feels glamorous and effortless at the same time, try this new flowy and lightweight ‘do. Work with a stylist to get the trendy ‘do, and be sure to bring plenty of inspirational pictures when getting the Airspace haircut.

