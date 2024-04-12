What is Amanda Anisimova's everyday skincare routine?

American tennis player Amanda Anisimova has garnered a significant following among sports enthusiasts, achieving a career-high WTA ranking of No. 21 and securing a spot in the top 100 at the age of 17. Notably, she has reached three WTA finals and clinched two WTA tour titles.

In addition to winning accolades in the tennis arena, Anisimova is recognized for her brand collaborations, including a partnership with Nike in 2017 and a sponsorship deal with Gatorade in 2020.

Apart from her life as an athlete, Anisimova captivates fans with the stylish looks showcased on her Instagram profile, sparking curiosity about her trusted beauty products and skincare regime.

More details on Amanda Anisimova's skincare routine

In a Popsugar article from 2019, Women’s Tennis Association players collaborated with Moroccanoil for their match-day hair and shared insights into their trusted products and regime. Among these players were Karolina Pliskova, Heather Watson, Danielle Collins, Petra Kvitova, and Amanda Anisimova.

Commenting on the products that she uses in her everyday routine, Anisimova mentioned:

"I use Lumière de Vie Facial Cleanser, Mario Badescu moisturizer and then sometimes I'll do my eyebrows and put on a tinted moisturizer. And I love scented lotions before bed that help me sleep."

The Lumière de Vie Facial Cleanser ($43.95) is a potent, moisturizing cleanser that cleanses, invigorates, and refreshes the skin. Additionally, it reduces the appearance of dry and rough skin, revealing smoother textured skin.

However, Anisimova's interview doesn't mention which Mario Badescu moisturizer she uses. Mario Badescu offers a range of moisturizers, including options like oil-free moisturizer, honey moisturizer, and buttermilk moisturizer, among others.

Amanda Anisimova mentioned that she follows the same skincare regime even on game day, except that styling her brows depends on how much time she has.

Commenting on the face mask she uses an evening before the match, Anisimova stated:

"I love doing Origins face masks the night before and just keeping my face cleansed. I [also] love face washes and just feeling clean."

Origins’ skincare face masks are infused with nourishing ingredients designed to rejuvenate dull skin and address specific skincare needs. Their range includes masks tailored to unclog pores, control oiliness, diminish dark spots, and hydrate dry skin. They are enriched with ingredients like avocado, charcoal, and vitamin C.

As for the hairstyle that Anisimova would avoid wearing on the day of the match, she recalled an incident wherein she played opposite Petra Kvitova in Australia. She laughingly mentioned:

"My hair was super curly and I liked it, so I left it without a braid and everyone kept telling me I lost because of that."

Amanda Anisimova prefers trying her hair into a braid on matchdays to avoid any hassles to her game.

Recently, Amanda Anisimova made her return to the game after an eight-month hiatus. During an interview with ABC News, she focused on addressing her mental health concerns, stating:

"I was happy that I could be honest about why I left,” Anisimova stated, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing mental well-being. If I can help other people in knowing that they are not the only ones struggling, they are not alone in it… taking care of yourself always comes first."

Anisimova is an idol for aspiring tennis players, and she ensures to share an original perspective to connect with her fans.