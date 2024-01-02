What is Balbo beard? Exploring the latest beard style and celebrities who rocked the look 

Most people swoon over Robert Downey Jr.’s Balbo beard style, as it exudes confidence and makes one look fashionable. The Balbo beard is a bold beard styling which requires top-notch precision, as it is a combination of a detached mustache with a beard not connected to the sideburns.

With over 182 million views on TikTok, the hashtag balbo beard, has become the statement look for men as various celebrities have been flaunting the same on red carpets and magazine pictorials.

The Balbo beard is the perfect beard style for people who have uneven facial hair growth or for those who don’t have fully growing facial hair. While the beard style connects the chin hair with the soul patch under the lips, it requires regular shaving of the edges to reveal a sharp and dapper beard.

Balbo beard variations: Ideal face shapes and more, explored

The Balbo beard is ideal for those who want to add volume to their chin as it suits most face types, especially square and round faces. The beard style also makes heart-shaped and diamond-shaped faces look sharp.

Men with oval and triangle-shaped faces usually don’t opt for this beard style as the main aim of the style is to make the face look elongated and highlight the jawline.

While the Balbo beard focuses on showcasing a classy beard style with volume, it only has two styling variations; one with the handlebar mustache and one with a pyramid mustache.

The handlebar Balbo style features a sharp handlebar mustache with disconnected chinstrap and sideburns, while the pyramid Balbo features a downward-facing mustache with sideburns and chinstraps disconnected to the same.

Celebrity-approved Balbo beard styling suggestions

Despite the Balbo beard being a trending and sought-after beard style, having celebrity inspirations for the same helps one imagine how it would look on them and even give a reference to their barber at the salon.

Some of the celebrities who have rocked the beard style include:

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is responsible for making the Balbo-styled beard trend globally after his iconic Iron Man look came out. He sports a mix of the classic Balbo and the anchor beard, which features a pointed beard style tracing the jawline, and is paired with a moustache.

Chris Pine

Chris Pine experiments with his looks and he did sport a tapered Balbo for some time. Unlike the classic Balbo style with a voluminous beard, Chris Pine went for a tapered, short-length look with a downward mustache disconnected from the chinstrap and merging with the sideburns.

Christian Bale

Batman fame Christian Bale might’ve sported a clean-shaved look to portray Gotham’s crime-fighting hero, but he sported a Balbo off-screen. He pairs the beard with long hair and his beard style features a neat gap between the pyramid moustache and chin beard.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp is known for drastic transformations in his on-screen roles, and while he does sport a Balbo-styled beard sometimes, it is in his unique way. Sporting a goatee and disconnected moustache which varies between a handlebar and pyramid, Depp's Bablo-styled beard features a beard with a barely continuing chin strap and sideburns which are tapered and faded.

The Balbo-styled beard is a classic beard style that can be styled uniquely using celebrity inspirations. The beard style makes the face appear fuller and sharper at the same time and must be styled at salons as it requires utmost precision.