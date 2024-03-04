What are Biab nails? Benefits and drawbacks

BIAB nails are made from a specific builder gel and is a type of structured gel developed by the brand The Gel Bottle. The nail care industry is rapidly evolving with extensions, and luxury manicures and now, we have an appealing new trend. BIAB nails have become popular recently and have an alluring aesthetic to them. Let's understand more about BIAB nails and whether it's the right choice for your next manicure.

Today, we have so many options in the nail care sector. Luxury manicures to Russian manicures, acrylic extensions to gel-based extensions. One can not only change the color of their nails but can elongate the length and get any desired shape. These nails are one such latest trend. BIAB stands for "Builder In A Bottle." It is a gel nail system that is a blend of acrylic nails but with the natural appearance and finish of gel nails.

What are BIAB nails?

BIAB is a thick, self-leveling gel that is applied directly to the natural nail. This gel acts as an overlay to strengthen and promote nail growth. If used alone and without any particular gel polish color, BIAB nails have a natural, glossy finish. But one can also layer any of this as a base for color gels and nail art.

If you have a habit of picking your nails, this structured gel will help you restrain and grow your natural nails long.

Benefits of BIAB Nails

1) Strong and Long-lasting

BIAB nails have immense strength which means they are not as flexible as gel, but not as hard as acrylic either. This makes sure your natural nails do not break. It's good protection for brittle nails. These structured gel polishes are long-lasting, and they stay on for weeks if maintained well. Hence, your natural nails will grow healthier.

2) Flexibility

Acrylics are not flexible which means they are too rigid and may damage your nails. This BIAB gel, on the other hand, is more flexible and mimics natural nails. There is a reduced risk of cracking and lifting, making them a more durable option in the long run. This nail trend is here to stay and it works effectively on booty finger nails as well.

3) Natural Look

For those seeking a more natural-looking manicure, BIAB gel is an excellent choice. They enhance the natural nail's appearance without the bulkiness or heaviness of other extension options.

4) Low Maintenance

Once applied, BIAB nails require relatively low maintenance. They can last up to four weeks without chipping or peeling, making them a convenient option for those with busy lifestyles.

5) Healthier for Natural Nails

The BIAB formula is designed to be less damaging to the natural nail compared to traditional acrylics or hard gels. It allows the nails to breathe and grow without being suffocated.

Drawbacks of BIAB Nails

1) Cost

The first application of BIAB nails will be expensive. The cost difference between this and regular gel polish or acrylic manicure is due to the product quality. Moreover, the expertise required for applying this structured gel is high. The subsequent refills of it will however be cheaper.

2) Removal Process

While this gel is less damaging, the removal process still requires soaking the nails in acetone. This is how regular gel polish is also removed. This process is called "soak off." The process may be drying and may weaken the natural nails if not done correctly.

3) Skill Required for Application

Applying this gel requires a certain level of skill and expertise. It's essential to find a trained and experienced nail technician. This will ensure the best results and minimize the risk of damage.

4) Not Suitable for Everyone

Sensitive nails or extremely damaged nails should not go for BIAB gel as it may not suit them. However, it totally depends on the expertise of the nail technician to pull this work of art off on sensitive nails.

BIAB nails offer a promising solution for those looking to strengthen their natural nails while enjoying a beautiful, long-lasting manicure. With their blend of durability, flexibility, and natural appearance, they represent a significant advancement in nail technology.

However, like any beauty treatment and especially these nail trends of 2024, they come with their own set of drawbacks. Ultimately, whether this gel is right for you will depend on your personal needs, lifestyle, and the health of your natural nails. As with any beauty regimen, the key is to make informed decisions and choose what best suits your individual needs.