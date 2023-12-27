What are the black dots on the nose? How to get rid of sebaceous filaments and treat them effectively

The black dots on the nose are nothing but sebaceous filaments, tiny structures that are part of the skin's structure and are identified by the presence of hair follicles. These tiny follicles are closely connected to the oil glands that secrete sebum, an essential oily element. These are naturally occurring structures that facilitate the diffusion of oil onto the skin's surface. However, excessive sebum production can cause these filaments to grow, dilating the pores beyond their normal size.

Sebaceous filaments are not the same as blackheads, so it is best to avoid picking or squeezing them. Taking part in these activities may negatively affect the skin, such as uneven skin tone or scars. The possible long-term repercussions that intensive manipulation of these filaments may produce make this cautious approach necessary.

How to treat sebaceous filaments effectively when they become unattractive

Sebaceous filaments are usually beneficial; those possessing oily skin ought to remain optimistic, given that this inherent trait may assist in making the skin appear younger by functioning as an organic moisturizer. However, a high level of sebum production often associated with oily skin can have unforeseen consequences.

When excess oil is abundant on the surface, it can cause the pores to enlarge, which then allows dust and other small particles to get trapped. This phenomenon may appear as if you have a scattering of mustard seeds jammed in the nose area or T-zone. It is best to implement gentle skincare routines with certain ingredients and seek expert advice for effective management.

Although total removal of sebaceous filaments might not be possible, preventative steps can be implemented to reduce pore visibility and control oil production. Despite using pore strips seldom, like once a month or every two weeks, the main objective is to create a routine skincare regimen that reduces the need for pore strips, which are essential for maintaining skin health and reducing the prominence of sebaceous filaments.

The primary component that aids is retinoids, as they are the most popular ingredient because they help with several issues, including reducing oil production, controlling acne, and easing blackheads with this approach. It would be feasible to use a salicylic acid wash in the morning and add a retinoid cream in the evening skincare regimen. Other skincare ingredients can be gradually included in varied ways, all while reaping the benefits of retinoid therapy without becoming completely dependent on it.

Niacinamide and benzoyl peroxide can help control the production of sebum and minimize the visibility of pores. Use an at-home chemical peel with exfoliating acids, such as glycolic acid, twice a week at night to exfoliate.

Other important skincare steps to reduce the appearance of sebaceous filaments

Sun protection is a crucial part of skincare when it comes to the skin because any kind of solar damage can make your pores look larger. You can use oil-free, non-comedogenic, tinted, or non-tinted sunscreen with an SPF of at least 50.

In addition, to help you with your skincare regimen, your cosmetologist may recommend periodic treatments like chemical peels, microdermabrasion, or exfoliating facials. With professional advice, these treatments can significantly improve the skin's overall texture.