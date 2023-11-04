What is the Black Nail Theory? The latest nail trend is taking over TikTok

In the wide universe of TikTok theories and nail manicures, there is a new theory that has been doing the rounds, and it goes by the name of the "black nail theory." The "black nail theory," which was put to the test and claimed to boost self-confidence, witnessed its rise and circulation in the fall of 2023.

With the "black nail theory" coming into perspective, countless A-list celebrities have sported a classic black manicure, including Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato, who arrived at the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet with diamond-black nails. Even Kendall Jenner was sported with a bold black manicure as she attended Kim Kardashian’s star-studded birthday dinner recently.

The "black nail theory" revolves around the assertion that adorning glossy black nails can impact one’s overall demeanor and self-confidence.

The theory suggests that black nails have the unique ability to exude a captivating yet sultry dark feminine energy, making the manicure wearer stand out and helping them create a lasting impression with their appearance.

Is the "black nail theory" and "red nail theory" the same? Differences and black manicure shades explored

The allure of black manicures lies in their ability to create an enigmatic and striking appearance. The "black nail theory" suggests that a black manicure can make the wearer appear more daring, bold, and mysterious.

It is believed that this manicure taps into the inner strength and self-assurance of an individual, allowing them to project their confident aura and embrace their essence for the outside world.

Also, black nails are associated with mystique and independence, and red nails are associated with lust or love-like values.

Red nails are associated with a sense of nostalgia that is missing in the Black Nail Theory. The "red nail theory" focuses on how the color red reminds men of the women they looked up to and loved growing up, like their own mothers and actresses like Marilyn Monroe and Pamela Anderson.

A red manicure is theorized as an attention-grabbing manicure but in a subconscious manner. Since red is physically stimulating, men tend to remember women with red nails as it helps create a lasting impression. Hence, one can ascertain that the "red nail theory" focuses more on attracting a partner.

As for the "black nail theory," in an exclusive interview with Treatwell, celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey explained that wearing black nail polish creates an air of mystery and showcases one’s rebellious side. According to color psychologists, black is associated with the secretive, hidden, and unknown, hence, it is a way of showing one’s daring aspect.

The key distinction between the two is the bold yet enigmatic vibe that black nails provide and the charismatic aspect that red nails offer.

Beauty enthusiasts who wish to try the "black nail theory" can do so using these classic black shades:

1) Essie Nail Polish in the shade Licorice ($10)

This black shade by Essie is eternally cool and chic. It is a jet-black nail polish that gives rockstar vibes with a sophisticated style. Essie’s original nail polish offers a salon-quality, vegan formulation with flawless coverage. The nail polish comes with an easy-glide brush for quick and professional nail application.

2) OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish in the shade Black Onyx ($13.99)

OPI’s website states that it is true that black really does go with everything. OPI’s nail polish offers a creme finish with a layer of flash and luster. This nail polish is the winner of the 2019 Best of Beauty Award. It is a three-step long-lasting nail polish line that offers a gel-like high shine with eleven days of wear.

3) Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in the shade Sequins ($45)

It is a protective and long-lasting nail polish with a new formulation featuring a higher pigment concentration. It is enriched with camellia eco-ceramides, which is a naturally derived ingredient developed for the luxury brand Chanel. The nail color offers an ultra-shiny, perfectly lacquered finish with an ultra-fine, long-wearing coat. It has a new flat and wide brush for precise and easy application.

While these theories are not 100 percent proven, one can try the "black nail theory" to test it for themselves. The color helps one tap into their inner mysterious vibe and helps the wearer exude their inner confidence as well.