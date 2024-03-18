What is an Everything Shower? A guide to the trending practice

Recently, the self-care realm revolves around the Everything Shower routine, one of the celebrated trends in TikTok. On social media platforms, people share their shower routine with strangers, while TikTok has garnered more than six billion views on the #showertok, making it a coveted trend nowadays.

As the name suggests, the Everything Shower regime underscores the splash routine of the whole body, each part of it. This trending shower routine consists of all the essential hygiene practices, replicating a spa day at home.

The skincare routine typically spans two to three hours, depending on individual preferences and practices. This regimen's adaptability makes it special, allowing each person to tailor it to their unique needs.

Experts share the myriad benefits of this lathering ritual, which has surged in popularity among those seeking to prioritize their overall well-being. From cleansing and scrubbing to moisturizing, each routine step serves as a holistic approach to self-care.

Beyond mere skincare, this ritual also nurtures the mind, releasing feel-good hormones like oxytocin and endorphins. The multifaceted nature of the routine ensures a comprehensive and rejuvenating experience, promoting both physical and mental wellness.

The step-by-step guide to the Everything Shower skincare routine

The fundamental of the Everything Shower is its holistic approach to body care, encompassing exfoliation, cleansing, and nourishment for every part of the body, ultimately offering relaxation and rejuvenation.

This lengthy Everything Shower ritual comprises several steps, beginning with the pre-bathing session to nourish the body after cleansing. The shower session involves a meticulous process of exfoliating and cleansing, ensuring thorough removal of impurities and dead skin cells, which concludes with moisturization.

Step 1: Setting the ambiance

Just before starting the Everything Shower ritual, setting the spirit for this time-consuming process is crucial. In this first step, one can indulge in a head massage with oil or put on a hydrating mask while lighting some candles, and aroma therapy can set the spirit effortlessly. The first step should take at most ten to fifteen minutes.

Step 2: Dry Exfoliation

After setting the ambiance, the time is to exfoliate the skin. One can try dry brushing, while others can opt for deep exfoliation. Dry brushing is a simple yet effective technique that requires no water or hydration. Gently circulating the brush upwards over the skin stimulates blood circulation and helps remove dead cells, rejuvenating and revitalizing the skin.

Step 3: Hair Wash

This step marks the commencement of the deep hair cleansing routine, focusing on thoroughly cleansing the hair and scalp. Double cleansing is typically preferred to completely remove impurities and scalp clogging buildup.

To begin, apply conditioner and hair mask to damp hair, ensuring even distribution from roots to ends. It's essential to leave the mask on for five to seven minutes to allow the nourishing ingredients to penetrate deeply into the hair shaft.

Step 4: Body Wash and shaving

Following the hair wash, it's time to cleanse the body. One can thoroughly cleanse the skin using a body wash, removing dirt, oil, and impurities. Additionally, this step is ideal for completing shaving rituals, ensuring smooth and silky skin.

Using a loofah in conjunction with the body wash gently exfoliates the skin, promoting circulation and leaving it soft and supple to the touch.

Step 5: The nourishment

After the deep cleansing session, it's time for nourishment. This is the perfect opportunity to moisturize the skin or indulge in a relaxing body oil massage tailored to the weather and personal mood.

For the face, incorporating a face serum followed by a moisturizer is key to maintaining hydration and promoting skin health.

The Everything shower is a great technique to clean out the dirt from the body and leave it rejuvenated and fresh. One can apply the ritual once or twice a week, depending on their availability.