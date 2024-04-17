What are figure skating champion Amber Glenn's beauty favorites?

American figure skater Amber Glenn recently won her first U.S. figure skating title in January 2024 and is known for being the first openly queer woman to win the U.S. figure skating title.

Amber Glenn identifies as bisexual and pansexual, and is known for her unique styling during her figure skating tournaments. The American figure skater has often been vocal about her struggles with keratosis pilaris and how the condition has often affected her self-confidence owing to the presence of bumps and redness that keratosis pilaris entails.

Additionally, Amber Glenn was also announced as the partner of the popular skincare brand AmLactin. In an exclusive interview with Women's Health, Amber shared some of her favorite beauty products including her staple mascara and the reason why she enters the skating rink with perfume on.

More details on Amber Glenn's top beauty picks

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Amber Glenn shared that AmLactin has been her go-to solution for keratosis pilaris as it soothes her skin and allows her to step onto the ice with confidence.

Commenting on her journey with keratosis pilaris, Amber stated to Women's Health:

“As figure skaters, we have to present ourselves in a certain way—we almost have to look like models out there. So, any skin flareups can make you feel insecure, especially when you're on TV for everyone to see. Having KP or dry skin can hinder your confidence, which can affect performance.”

Some of the products mentioned by Amber to have helped with her skin condition include:

AmLactin Intensive Healing Body Lotion ($15.97): AmLactin’s intensive healing lotion can be used on large areas of the body like the legs, trunk, back, and arms. It is a patented formula that combines three ceramics and is clinically proven to relieve dryness for up to 24 hours. Amber Glenn usually uses the intensive healing body lotion on her knees and elbows.

AmLactin KP Bumps Be Gone ($28): Amber stated that she uses the AmLactin KP Bumps Be Gone on her arms. The AmLactin KP Bumps Be Gone is a 15% lactic acid hydrating cream which combats rough patches and pesky bumps on the skin. It exfoliates and hydrates the skin, revealing brighter and smoother-looking skin.

Commenting on how makeup has been a part of her life as a figure skater, Amber stated:

"It was introduced to me at such a young age that it's been an interest of mine since I was very young. Trying new brands and new products has always been something that's been part of my life. It's part of my every day."

She mentioned that the L’Oreal Paris Waterproof Telescopic Mascara ($14.99) is one of her favorite makeup products. The telescopic mascara delivers an instant lash lift and visible lash length for up to 36 hours.

Proceeding to her skincare and haircare, Amber Glenn mentioned that she is a minimalist and as she has sensitive skin, she makes sure that her skin remains hydrated. She stated:

“I just use a face wash in the shower and then a hydrating toner after a little bit of moisturizer. And that's about it.”

As for her haircare, Amber Glenn claimed that she is a huge hair mask person and that she loves using them. She said that since her hair gets sweaty and tangled, she needs to wash her tresses often.

The hair mask she mentioned in the interview is the Pantene Miracle Rescue Intense Rescue Shots ($14.35). The intense rescue shots by Pantene help prevent split ends and are infused with the Pro-V formula which repairs signs of hair damage and reveals healthier, shinier tresses.

Toward the end of the interview, Amber Glenn mentioned her favorite scent and commented on why she uses perfume before entering the ice. She mentioned that figure skaters get close to the judges during competitions, and come up and talk to the skaters as well. Hence, Amber makes sure that she and her breath smell good.

She stated:

"We can’t really put our costumes in the washing machine all the time, so I always wear perfume on the ice."

Concluding the interview, Amber Glenn shared that Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium Eau de Parfum ($202) is her favorite scent and that she also loves Dossier fragrances as the brand makes inexpensive dupes of popular scents.

