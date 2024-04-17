What is NASCAR driver Julia Landauer's beauty regime?

American motorsports race driver Julia Landauer is popular as the first woman in her division to win a NASCAR track championship at the Motor Mile Speedway. In addition, she finished fourth at the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and became the highest finishing female in the 64-year history of the series.

Apart from being one of the celebrated female NASCAR drivers, Julia is often praised for her appearances wherein she appears radiant. Revealing her beauty secrets in a 2019 interview with Cup of Jo, Julia mentioned:

"I try to maintain a similar appearance whether I’m on or off the track. When I’m at the racetrack, I don’t wear makeup — and in real life, I wear just a little makeup with my hair down."

Julia also mentioned some of her beauty staples in the interview for sports fanatics and fans of the female NASCAR driver to catch up on.

More details on Julia Landauer's beauty regime and essentials

The Cup of Jo interview started with Julia Landauer sharing her experience as a female NASCAR driver, especially as someone who grew up in New York as opposed to other drivers who are usually based in South America. As the interview proceeded, Julia Landauer opened up about her beauty regime.

Commenting on her daily skincare routine, Julia Landauer said:

"I always wash my face first thing. I’ve been experimenting with cleansers, but right now I really like Garnier Skinactive Deep Pore Facial Scrub."

The Garnier Skinactive Deep Pore Facial Scrub ($15.26) is made of 96% naturally derived ingredients and exfoliates the skin to reduce the appearance of pores. Additionally, Julia Landauer mentioned that her daily skincare regime comprises using a serum followed by cleansing. She stated that she likes Glossier’s serums:

“I love Super Pure, which is for balancing your complexion. I’ve found that rotating between all three (Super Pure, Glossier Super Glow and Super Bounce) does wonders. It makes my skin look really healthy, and my pores are never clogged.”

Glossier's Super Pure Serum ($32) is formulated with Niacinamide and Zinc to smoothen skin's texture, minimize pores, and clarify skin. Glossier Super Glow ($32) is a Vitamin C and magnesium formulation that targets dark spots and Glossier Super Bounce ($32) is infused with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B5 to offer deep hydration.

As for her nighttime skincare regime, Julia Landauer stated:

"I use a bar of charcoal soap — any basic charcoal soap will do — to wash everything off my face. Then I use a toner, for a deeper clean."

The toner she uses is Dickinson's Enhanced Witch Hazel Hydrating Toner ($5.87) followed by a basic astringent on her back which is the Sea-Breeze Fresh Clean Astringent ($8.47). She uses an astringent to keep her body clean as she is prone to constant sweating in her racing suit.

Next, Julia Landauer shared that the older she gets, the easier she burns from sun rays as a result of which she always dons a cap at the track and uses a zinc sunscreen. While she didn't mention the name of her zinc sunscreen, she stated that her sunscreen is water-resistant and dries without leaving residue.

Commenting on her minimalist makeup look, Julia talked about the products that make it to her makeup regime. These include:

bareMinerals Powder Foundation ($39): This foundation looks like a powder and feels like cream on the skin. Talking about the foundation, Julia mentioned that:

"My skin doesn’t like liquid foundation, so I use bareMinerals powder foundation."

Glossier Boy Brow ($20): Glossier's Boy Brow shapes, thickens, and visibly defines the brows with a creamy, conditioning formula and a precision brush that holds the smallest and finest brow hairs.

MUA Nude Eyeshadow Palette (£7): Packed with 10 shades, MUA's nude eyeshadow palette comprises beige to brown nudes with light coverage.

Maybelline Lash Sensational ($7.79): Commenting on her favorite mascara, Julia stated:

"I just found a mascara I really like: Maybelline Lash Sensational, which fans out your lashes."

The lash sensational mascara consists of 10 layers of bristles and a formula that volumizes and lengthens the lashes without clumping.

She also mentioned the products that she uses to elevate her makeup for special events. On this, Julia commented:

"I do a lot of motivational speaking, and when I’m on stage, I use MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation on my face, then add a little of my bareMinerals powder on top to break the shine."

The products Julia Landauer mentioned for her glam makeup look include:

MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation ($33): It is a pressed-powder foundation formula which offers a 12-hour ultra-matte finish and controls shine.

MAC bronzer ($35): Ideal for adding warmth and depth to a makeup look, M.A.C's bronzer is a soft-matte bronzing formula with 10 true-to-color shades.

MAC lipstick in the shade Velvet Teddy ($25): This is a silky matte lipstick which delivers eight hours of moisture and 12 hours of full coverage. The shade Velvet Teddy is a deep-tone beige.

Toward the end of the interview, Julia Landauer commented on female competitiveness and ambition, stating:

"My best days are the ones where I’ve worked hard and pushed myself to accomplish something."

She wished more power to those who aspire to go out there and accomplish cool things.

