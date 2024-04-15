What are the Vikings star player Justin Jefferson's skincare favorites?

The wide receiver of the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Jefferson is popular for his performance on the field, especially in the 2022 season wherein he won the Offensive Player of the Year award and was one of the finalists for the MVP award.

While Jefferson's performance in 2022 was praised by sports fanatics and fans of the Vikings player, he generated buzz amongst fans by partnering with one of the most popular skincare brands - Bubble Skincare. In an interview with Men's Health dated 2022, Jefferson shared why skincare had become imperative for him:

“Going from sweating all the time to TV made me want to start doing research on how to get a better routine. I quickly realized that I've got to start taking care of my face.”

In his interview with Men's Health, Justin Jefferson shares his favorite Bubble products and skincare secrets.

More details about Justin Jefferson's skincare favorites

In his interview with Men’s Health, Jefferson shared that he prefers a good hydrating sleep mask as it helps him save time and gives him a smooth, clean feeling. Commenting on his masking routine, Justin Jefferson stated:

“I also like doing masks with my girl. We'll listen to music, dance, and play with my dogs while the mask does its thing. After I scrub it off I apply my moisturizer, of course.”

In his "10 Things Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Can't Live Without" video with GQ dated 2023, he mentioned,

"My next essential is bubble skincare. This is one of the most important things that you will need especially on the road, you know, just saying just having a clear face clean skin, shining on the camera."

While Jefferson hasn’t commented on specific products from the skincare brand, Men’s Health mentioned some of the products as Justin Jefferson’s essentials:

Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask ($20):

In a Happi exclusive reporting Bubble skincare’s progress dated 2023, there is a mention of the Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask being a favorite of Jefferson. The sleep mask smoothens, hydrates, and brightens the skin without clogging pores.

Deep Dive AHA + PHA Exfoliating Mask ($18):

Bubble Skinare’s AHA + PHA exfoliating mask is a combination of alpha hydroxy acids and fruit enzymes that works deep into the pores and on the surface level to reveal smoother, softer-looking skin. The Vikings player mentioned the exfoliating mask amongst other essential gear in an interview with Muscle and Fitness.

Justin Jefferson stated:

“After practice, on days when I have a little more time, I like to give my face a refresh with this mask before I get ready for the next thing on my schedule.”

Fresh Start Gel Cleanser ($10):

The daily PHA gel cleanser by Bubble Skincare washes away debris and pore-clogging dirt without leaving the skin irritated and dry. It is a science-backed formula that cleanses and soothes the face and balances oil production in acne-prone skin types.

The Men's Health interview further mentions Bubble skincare products like the Come Clean Detoxifying Clay Mask ($19) and the Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer ($16).

Bubble Skincare donates a portion of its profit to a non-profit organization that supports young people struggling with mental health problems. Commenting on the cause, Jefferson said:

“It always helps having someone to talk to, whether it’s a close friend, a family member, or therapist. Say what’s on your mind. Don’t hold it in. Getting help is something you should never feel ashamed of."

Toward the end of the interview, Jefferson mentioned that he would like to share his new skincare knowledge with Vikings members like quarterback Kirk Cousins.

