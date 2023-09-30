What is Foilyage? The new hybrid hair-highlighting trend explored

The Foilyage hair-highlighting trend is ideal for those who believe everything looks better in color. This new hybrid hair trend features chocolate tones, ombre shades, mushroom browns and any colour that flatters your skin tone.

Foilyage is a combination of the words foils and balayage. Balayage is one of the oldest and most trending hair colour techniques. However, foilyage adds more depth to the hair and reveals a brighter-looking hair colour.

The trend has recently gained popularity owing to celebrities and runway models sporting the same.

Hence, it is perfect for people who love experimenting with hair colours and for those who wish to spice up their highlight game without losing the natural look of their hair.

Advantages, downside and more: Everything about "Foilyage" hair-highlighting technique explored

Foilyage is an intricate way of highlighting the hair, which involves using a foil off the root line with a balayage colouring technique from the mid-shaft down to the tips.

People who have naturally darker hair and want an oomph of lighter highlights without opting for a chunky or striped look can choose this hybrid hair highlighting technique as their go-to.

In this technique, the hair is wrapped in traditional foils after colour application to make the hair lighter by sealing in the heat. This results in vibrant colour, especially if one opts for a palette of copper and golden shades which reveal natural-looking sun-kissed hair.

The best part about opting for this hybrid hair highlighting technique is that, unlike other hair colour trends, this grows out more gracefully. It has a soft gradient wherein the transition is comparatively subtle when the roots begin to show.

The thing with this hair colouring technique is that the more it grows out, the better the hair looks.

Celebrity hair colorist, Ryan Pearl, shared with Instyle that the hybrid hair-highlighting technique is trending and sought-after because darker hair is challenging to lift to a paler hair shade.

Hence, the foil used in this technique traps the heat within to help avail of a faster hair lightning effect, which makes the hair look blonder.

One of the benefits of this technique is that it adds dimension throughout the hair, including the back of the head. Moreover, it has a unique way of hiding regrowth without showcasing clear lines of the harsh divide between the leftover colour and regrowth.

This technique is a better hair colour investment, given it lasts longer and offers a natural grow-out. Just like any other hair highlighting technique, foilyage has its own downside of hair damage. However, the damage can be kept at bay if one abides by the products and hair care regime suggested by a hair expert.

How to maintain foilyage highlighted hair?

The key to preserving these hybrid highlights is to use a purple shampoo to tone down any brassiness and increase brightness. Normal shampoos flatten out the colour and leave behind a casting on the hair, leading to dryness and damage.

One can also use regular glosses to refresh the colour when it starts to fade.

With multiple hair highlighting techniques available in the market, one can try out this new trend, for it is long-lasting and offers a brighter shade on naturally dark hair.