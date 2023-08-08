What are Hair toners? 5 best products explained

For those who love to experiment with their hair, using a hair toner will allow hair transformation without the risks and scary bits associated with coloring hair.

The world of hair color can be an overwhelming minefield. If one uses too much bleach, the ends could snap. If one colors their hair too dark, there is a possibility that the natural color may never come back.

Hair toners are the ideal first step to experimenting with hair color without having to book a salon appointment for root touch-ups every couple of weeks. It is also ideal to use toners for shiny hair.

Hair toners are color correctors for the hair. For instance, if one tries to go blonde and the hair turns out too yellow, using a hair toner will tone down the brassy shades.

Ideally, a hair toner has two forms: one is an intense color that utilizes a minimal amount of activator to penetrate the hair for long-lasting effect and the other is a temporary color that rests on the outside layer of the hair and adds a subtle tone to it.

5 best hair toners to enhance or neutralize hair color tones

Generally, a good toner will last for four to five weeks, but it fades faster on lighter hair as compared to darker hair.

1) Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask: Golden Blonde

This is a rich and velvety color revival mask that increases and nourishes the beauty of one’s natural hair shade or refreshes highlighted/color-treated hair. The variation mask claims to glaze the strands with a unique blend of apricot oil, almond oil, and honey pigments to add richness and achieve a glowing golden shade.

The Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask Golden Blonde is priced at $53 and is available for sale on the brand’s official website.

2) Wella Professionals Color Fresh Semi-Permanent Colour

This is the ideal color enhancer for hair in between color treatments, as it refreshes and color corrects with its gentle yet versatile formulation. Formulated by Wella with a Care Complex of conditioning agents and vitamins, this ready-to-use toner corrects tone and adds depth to the hair.

Using the unique Tone2Shine technology, the color enhancer offers mirror-like shine to hair.

Retailing at $15.60 on LookFantastic’s website, this toner is ammonia and alcohol free. Recently, the brand has also launched Color Fresh Masks in multiple shades that refresh the hair color and moisturize hair.

3) Schwarzkopf Professional BlondMe Bond Enforcing Pastel Toner:

The BLONDME pastel toner is ideal for elevated blonde shades. Integrated with Anti-Metal Bond Protection Technology, this product has a toning range for hair bases eight to ten.

One can achieve balanced neutralization of warm undertones or enhanced shades with these intermixable shades that serve as an indispensable finishing step post hair lightening services.

Available in 9 shades, the Schwarzkopf Professional BlondMe Bond Enforcing Pastel Toner retails at £17.99 on the Sally beauty website.

4) Aveda Color Renewal Color and Shine Treatment:

Aveda’s shine treatment is a blend of shea butter and fruit oils that deeply condition the hair, making it silky and healthy-looking in a single use. Ideal for chemically processed and color-treated hair, this toner refreshes and restores the look of natural hair as well.

This shine and vibrancy boosting toner retails for $42 on Aveda’s official website and is 100% vegan.

5) Josh Wood Colour-Berry Brunette Hair Gloss:

This hair gloss is not for blonde hair or to cover grey areas. It is a semi-permanent color treatment hair mask that deeply conditions and can be used between salon treatments or at-home color sessions.

Ideal to add depth to dark brown hair, and for adding deep burgundy red tones to light brown hair, this hair toner is 100% vegan and formulated with perilla oil and shea butter.

Priced at £10 on the Josh Wood Colour website, this gloss stops color fading and nourishes the hair.

Hair toners must be used by following instructions thoroughly for desirable results. They enhance the life of color-treated hair and provide glossy shine and nourishment.