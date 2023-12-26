What is Helix piercing? Price, pain level, aftercare and jewellery options explored

Amping up one’s ear piercing adds immense depth to one’s overall look, and a helix piercing is one of the best piercing placements on the ear. It is is done on the ear's upper cartilage. Even with this piercing, there are multiple styles from forward, double, backward, to triple helix piercings.

Its unique name emerges from a DNA helix. The two most popular variations of this piercing include the forward helix piercing, a forward-facing piercing above the tragus and on the ear’s upper cartilage, and the anti-helix or snug piercing which is placed inside the outer cartilage, besides the cartilage fold.

These piercings are usually done using metals like stainless steel, titanium and gold and are available in multiple stylish shapes. They are safe for everyone.

How much pain does a helix piercing cause and other details about the upper cartilage piercing explored

One of the most common doubts about such unique piercings is the level of pain that it causes. Most people who have gotten a helix piercing state that the pain is around 4 to 5 on a scale of 1-10. The moment the needle or piercing gun goes through the cartilage is a short moment of sharp pain which subsides quickly.

What is the healing time of these piercings?

The pain factor of piercings depends from individual to individual and one cannot calculate a specific healing time for such piercings. The average healing time of the cartilage is between six to nine months wherein one must wait for at least two months before changing the helix jewellery.

One can expect the pierced area to turn red, swell a bit, or feel sore for some time. However, there are a few things that one can do as precautions before this piercing.

This includes avoiding alcohol and painkiller consumption before a piercing appointment, not going for the cartilage piercing on an empty stomach, and making sure you’re calm when getting pierced at the cartilage.

What are the steps of aftercare for a piercing on the cartilage?

The first step of aftercare of this unique cartilage piercing is to keep the pierced area clean to avoid infection. The safest way to clean it is to use a saline solution and gently clean around the area. However, avoid cotton buds as cotton fibres can get entangled in the piercing.

Aftercare also involves avoiding friction with clothes and accessories, and sleeping on the opposite side from the side of the ear pierced as this can often cause a negative reaction and elongate healing time.

Additionally, fight the temptation to change the jewellery for such piercings as proceeding with the same before complete healing can lead to infection. If it is imperative, remember to touch the piercing with clean hands at all times.

What kind of jewellery suits a helix piercing?

As per the guidelines of the Association of Professional Piercers, the jewellery used in such piercings must be able to pass through an autoclave and be compatible with the body.

Hence, the jewellery for cartilage piercings must be made of gold or stainless steel-like material to avoid incompatibility, irritation, and allergy. Jewellery that flatters such piercings include studs, the straight barbell, bead rings, circular barbells, and segment rings.

It is important to seek the guidance of a professional piercer for cartilage piercings. Since the area is prone to bleeding, deciding on proper placement for this piercing is essential as piercing the wrong cartilage spot induces a high risk of scarring.