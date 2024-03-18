What is Issa Rae’s haircare routine?

The versatile celebrity Issa Rae is widely acclaimed for her distinctive talent and natural curls. The Barbie actress has opened up about her natural hair care routine, underscoring her love for authentic hair care products.

Apart from being an actor, writer, and producer, Issa Rae has expressed herself as a blessed woman with Layla curls. She has showcased a variety of hairstyles during public appearances and on-screen presence, with her coiled hair perfectly styled by her hair stylist, Felicia Leatherwood.

When it comes to the hair care routine, Issa prioritizes natural products. Recently, she launched a campaign for Sienna Naturals, a hair care brand co-owned by Issa and her sister-in-law, Hannah Diop. The brand offers a range of hair care and styling products formulated to cater to textured hair. In her hair care routine, Issa openly talked about the products and revealed how they help her maintain her naturally textured hair.

What are the products Issa Rae includes in her hair care routine?

Issa Rae recently launched her new campaign for Sienna Naturals, named "Rooted in Real." In this campaign, Issa sat on a chair just before a mirror, rapping about her hair problems. She mentioned how much physical pain she had to suffer on the hair wash days due to untangling the dry hair.

The lifestyle media outlet The Essence asked Issa Rae about the real meaning of 'Rooted in Real," and she replied:

"In the literal sense, it means our products are clean and their ingredients are from the earth. And also just from a messaging level, I want people to know that Sienna Naturals is very transparent about the often difficult journey of taking care of our hair and how intentional you have to be in that process and how, at times, ugly it can be."

She continued:

"That said, it was important to me to also candidly discuss my own hair journey and the way my hair gets on my nerves."

While talking about the campaign, she shared her haircare routine elaborately. She highlighted her reliance on Sienna Naturals products, such as H.A.P.I. shampoo for hair wash, while she uses the untangle conditioner along with it. Additionally, she incorporates the Dew Magic hair mask and curl creams from the same brand.

Sienna Naturals H.A.P.I. Shampoo ($24)

The H.A.P.I. shampoo is one of the best-selling products from Sienna Naturals, alongside the Untangled conditioner. The shampoo is formulated for curly and textured hair, which especially prioritizes scalp health and overall hair texture.

H.A.P.I., which stands for Hydrating, Alimentary, PH balanced, and Ingredients, reflects the meticulous formulation of this product. It addresses the needs of textured hair. This innovative product is designed to cleanse pore-clogging buildups effectively while nourishing and hydrating hair.

What distinguishes H.A.P.I. Shampoo is its commitment to quality and purity. This vegan product is free from unnecessary fillers, ensuring that only the finest ingredients are used to deliver exceptional results. Its remarkable performance has earned it the prestigious Cosmopolitan Best Beauty Award, making it a worthy addition to the hair care routine.

Untangled Conditioner ($28)

Additionally, the Untangled Conditioner is another great product from the brand, formulated with antioxidants and multivitamins. It helps to keep the hair hydrated after shampooing and is available at Sienna Naturals for $28. The product is available on the brand's official website.

Apart from these two avant-garde products from the brand, Issa Rae includes the Dream Curl Cream and Dew Magic Leave-in Conditioner as regular products in her hair care regime. While she shares about her hair care routine, she does not forget to mention her hair stylist, Felicia Leatherwood, who taught her to love her curls.