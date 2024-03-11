7 Best hair-dos at the Oscars 2024 red carpet

Hollywood’s elite brought all the glamor at the Oscars 2024 red carpet with the best hair-dos and trendy hairstyles. As expected, the star-studded event didn’t disappoint when it comes to serving the best, most elegant glam looks, particularly in the hair department. Favorite A-listers showcased full-glam looks complete with stunning hair-dos, adding extra oomph factor on the red carpet.

There were plenty of memorable hair moments, from Zendaya’s flipped bob to Ariana Grande’s bridal up-do to Billie Eilish sporting a voluminous blowout and XXL hair extension. The Oscar 2024 hairstyles read more sleek, clean, and classic with artful intricate details to add some spice.

Keep scrolling to discover the best hair-dos gracing the Oscars 2024 red carpet that would serve as the ultimate hair reference material.

7 Best hair-dos at the Oscars 2024

Apart from the dazzling gowns and glam makeup looks, the plenty of styling and new hair-do at the Oscars 2024 drew considerable attention. Captivating many spectators, the red-carpet event featured spectacular hair moments from A-listers.

Here are seven of the stand-out hair moments at the Oscars 2024 red carpet. Included are a mix of elegant waves to gorgeous bobs and sleek up-dos.

1. Zendaya

As expected in her every red carpet appearance, Zendaya again served a noteworthy look. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Tai Simon, the Dune actress’ classic glamorous waves looked demure with a whimsical flow at the bottom.

Completing her sublime look was a 1960s-equal retro-inspired long bob that ended in a bouncy, flipped curl and side-parted bangs.

2. Issa Rae

American Fiction’s Issa Rae made a statement with her deeply cut, sequined gown with a gorgeous and intricate updo. Her hair was slicked back away from her face, and styled in a high ballerina bun.

Rae’s intricate updo featured many intricately twisted sections of her hair, all woven together to create a single top knot. Featuring some of the twists in a lighter, cinnamon due, they created impressive depth against her signature brunette strands.

3. Emma Stone

A nod to her Academy Award-winning character, Bella Baxter in Poor Things, Emma Stone rocked long, darker locks on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. The much darker shade of her signature vibrant red locks was styled with a center part and tucked behind her ears. One big, swooped curl in her back just kissing the top of her strapless gown completesdone of the most interesting hair-dos at the Oscars 2024.

4. Billie Eilish

The What Was I Made For? singer debuted a new hairstyle on the Oscars red carpet, gracing the cameras with an uncharacteristically muted hairstyle, featuring all-over black hair. She styled her lengthy strands with voluminous, bouncy layers paired with soft bangs.

The deep brunette hairstyle is one of the longest hairstyles Billie Eilish has had for years, so long that it reached halfway down her back.

5. Laverne Cox

One of the scene-stealers at the year’s red carpet was Laverne Cox, not only turning heads with her gold and black ensemble but also with her full-bodied top knot. Serving as an E! Red Carpet Rundown host, she wore her honey-blonde strands in a sleek structural bun, featuring intricately pinned-up curls, creating an incredibly romantic hairstyle.

6. Ariana Grande

A far cry from her signature high ponytail style, Ariana Grande wore her hair in a stunning bridal-worthy up-do. She styled her blonde locks with perfectly placed strands at the front and everything else slicked back away from her face and fashioned in beautiful curly ringlets at the back. The star’s princess-like Oscars hair-do was so Glinda the Good Witch coded.

7. Carey Mulligan

The three-time Academy Award nominee is a maestro of elegant style, featuring one of the eye-catching hair-dos at the Oscars 2024 red carpet. Her glorious locks look straight out of an Old Hollywood film. The Maestro star sported her short blonde tresses in a sleek, sophisticated bob for the big night.

This grand ceremony night promised incredible, big moments in the film scene and attention-grabbing glam looks from favored A-listers. These are the scene-stealing hair-dos at the Oscars 2024 that delighted the crowd at the red carpet events.

