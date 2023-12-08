What are Korean toner pads? How to use, benefits, and more details explored

After a 7-step skincare routine, rice water, and face masks, the sensation is all about Korean toner pads. Hydration and moisturization are the keys for Koreans to maintain healthy, glass-like skin. And to do so, they have now introduced toner pads. A toner is a water-based liquid applied to the skin after cleansing and moisturizing.

Toners usually come in a simple bottle, which is inconvenient to apply on the face. Therefore, Korean beauty brands have introduced toner pads, which are easier to use and have multiple benefits. Let's explore Korean toner pads more and their benefits.

Different ways to use Korean toner pads

1. Remove makeup and dirt

Korean toner pads can be used as a final cleanser after a heavy day. There are days when it feels like the skin is a little heavier, even after double cleansing. On those days, toner pads can be used to feel more relaxed and remove toxins from the skin.

Simply put on the toner pads on the areas of the face that seem right. Leave it for a maximum of 5 to 10 minutes. Then gently rub the pads on the skin. It can be noticed that the toner pads have cleared out all the leftover dirt from the face.

2. Exfoliate

Many sensitive and dry skin people have noticed that exfoliating can be risky for them. Most of these people face irritation and burning after exfoliation using potent serums and creams. Therefore, these people can use a gentle toner pad with mild AHAs and BHAs accompanied by hydrating agents.

The process of exfoliation is quite similar to the previous one. Use toner pads with ingredients like Salicylic acid, and Hyaluronic acid and put them on for 5 to 10 minutes. Then gently remove them. If your skin is sensitive, no need to rub them on the skin too much. It will gently exfoliate the skin irritating the skin barrier.

3. Target dry area

Korean toner pads are super popular for their ability to hydrate the skin to the utmost level. They will calm the skin and make the person feel alive and refreshed within a few minutes. To get the most hydration, use toner pads with ingredients like green tea, mudwort, cellulose, and Hyaluronic acid.

For hydration, keep the toner pads for 15 to 20 minutes on the targeted area of your face like cheeks, nose, and chin. After that ,moisturize to lock all the hydration. It will give that glowy glass skin effect.

Benefits of Korean toner pads

1. Convenience and ease of use

Korean toner pads are pre-soaked pads infused with skin-enhancing ingredients, making them easy and mess-free.

2. Balancing the skin's pH

They are designed to balance the skin's pH to help neutralize the effects of pollution, dirt, and excess oil on the skin's pH, preventing irritation, redness, dryness, or sensitivity.

3. Multitasking benefits

The toner pads act as a cleanser, gentle exfoliator, and the best skin hydrator. One product that targets various concerns of skincare.

Some top Korean toner pads are Anua Heartleaf 77 clear pad, SKINFOOD carrot carotene calming water pad, Torriden Balance Cica toner pad, and Isntree Onion Newpair clear pad. These can be purchased via official brand websites and retailers like Olive Young and Amazon.