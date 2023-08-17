What are laugh lines, and how can you eliminate them (if you want to)?

Laugh lines, also known as smile lines or crow's feet, are those delightful little creases that form around one's eyes when they laugh or smile. But if an individual is looking to reduce their appearance, there are many ways to do so. One can reduce these lines by incorporating regular exfoliation, using the right skincare products, and making necessary lifestyle changes.

Smile lines, also known as 'laugh lines' or fine lines, are a type of wrinkles that primarily form in and around the sides of a person's mouth. These fine lines, commonly known as "laugh lines," are categorized into two variants: Nasolabial creases and Nasolabial folds.

The former refers to the lines that run between the upper lip and the cheek, while the latter refers to the tissue that hangs over the Nasolabial crease.

These fine lines, known as laugh lines, appear vertically from both corners of the nose and the mouth. They can sometimes extend towards the chin. As individuals age and make changes to their lifestyles, both of these types gradually begin to develop.

Some effective ways to minimize laugh lines

Regardless of invasive methods like dermatological therapies, such as fillers and injectables, one can reduce these laugh lines and wrinkles with several home remedies. These noninvasive procedures are both simple and economical.

Below are a few non-invasive wrinkle-reduction techniques to eliminate smile lines and achieve a radiant appearance.

1) Opt for regular exfoliation

Gentle exfoliation is excellent for the skin since it softens and smoothes the skin layers. Exfoliating the skin on a regular basis with facial cleansers containing both physical and chemical exfoliants, or topical hydroxy acid components, can help firm the skin.

In order to efficiently exfoliate the skin, it is also beneficial to utilize skin exfoliating peel pads containing glycolic, salicylic, and lactic acid. Consider implementing the same procedure before night to see visible effects within a month.

2) Cherry-pick the correct skincare component

While purchasing a skincare product, look for the ones comprising vital elements like retinol or vitamin C. These elements assist in lessening wrinkle formation over time while working at the cellular level. In addition, they promote collagen production and aid in the repair of the skin's dermal layers.

Retinoids also reduce the laugh lines and prevent their further occurrence near the corners of the mouth and the eyes. It is strongly advisable to use these products as per the guided instructions over the leaf to get the desired results.

3) Indulge in the art of facial massages

One way to give one's skin a pick-me-up is with a massage that focuses on the face. A skilled massage therapist can effectively relieve tension, enhance blood circulation, and promote collagen production through the application of precise pressure. This procedure can also be done at home using facial massage rollers, microcurrent devices, and one's own hands for added convenience.

Furthermore, home remedies like chamomille-infused creams or massaging the face with cucumber slices also aid in eliminating the smile lines. To combat laugh lines and reveal a more youthful face, it is recommended to incorporate a daily 10-15 minute massage into your bedtime routine.

4) Create some lifestyle shifts

Creating lifestyle changes can lessen the appearance of these lines to a considerable extent. One can do so by following the below-mentioned steps:

Prioritize keeping the body well-hydrated. The skin will remain looking plumper and full of health. Further, hyaluronic acid serums and drinking plenty of water and other fluids can work marvels.

Practice certain facial exercises, like smiling wide and maintaining the position for a few minutes. It will help tone the muscles underlying the face.

Stick to a well-balanced diet that is rich in antioxidants and vitamins. It will facilitate collagen production while keeping away those laugh lines.

Daily use a broad-spectrum sunscreen to safeguard the skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays.